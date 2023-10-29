Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'

Press Highlights
2023-10-29 | 01:25
High views
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
4min
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'

All expressions, words, and terms associated with "criminality" have become synonymous with Israel, while "atrocities" continue to be committed against the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip under Western political and military cover.

This article was originally published in, translated from online newspaper Al Anbaa. 

Despite the Israeli "brutality" that has resulted in thousands of martyrs, casualties, and extensive destruction across the Gaza Strip, the field still belongs to the Palestinian factions, as they managed to repel an incursion attempt in the north and east of the region, despite the thousands of tons of bombs and rockets dropped by airplanes, fired from tanks and cannons. 

It was noteworthy that the resistance launched dozens of rockets at settlements at the same time the sector was being subjected to "hysterical" bombardment, reaffirming the ability of these factions to lead and control.

As the intensity of the war in Gaza escalates, Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon signal further deterioration in the three western, central, and eastern sectors, extending deeper into Jabal Safi in the Jezzine District, beyond the conflict zones.

The escalation on the southern border is met with intensified meetings and communications by Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, with political leaders and foreign ambassadors to work towards preventing matters in the south from deteriorating further.

In the context of the actions taken by former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Jumblatt announced from the town of Baisour in a joint meeting at the residence of former Minister Ghazi Aridi that he wishes and strives for one thing, not to be drawn into war.

Regarding the positions on the war, MP Elias Jarade told Al Anbaa that the Israeli enemy seeks to restore its prestige in Gaza, but the people of Gaza are clinging to their land. "The atrocities committed by Israel will not bring back what it has lost, no matter how massive its inhumane killing machine becomes."

Jarade said, "The resilience of the people of Gaza, whether a ground assault occurs or not, will not allow Israel to achieve anything. What happened was a real attack, and Israel's use of this destructive force was not a simulation of the attack because the losses suffered by the Israeli army are significant, as evident in the scale of destruction and the killing of civilian residents."

"The attack on Gaza faced difficulties, and the strength of the resistance became evident through stopping the incursion to the south," he added.

Jarade considered that the decision to push things towards the abyss is purely Israeli. The Lebanese side is still closely monitoring developments to avoid involving Lebanon in a comprehensive war.

On another note, Jarade believed that the government's actions under the mandate of the caretaker government are just a waste of time because the fragility of institutions and confusion have led us to where we are. 

"We have seen a lack of readiness and improvisational plans that do not rise to the level of crisis management because crisis plans are supposed to be ready. On the other hand, we rely on the solidarity of the people and civil society, and the most important thing is not to have crisis 'exploiters' and crisis 'merchants.'"

Amidst this gloomy picture, it is essential to push for strengthening national unity first and foremost and develop proactive plans, as that remains the best option in facing the challenges.
 

