



This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan. Against the backdrop of escalating tensions on the southern border, Lebanon is preparing for a significant diplomatic movement during the current week, carrying implications and messages at the same time and connected to the repercussions of the Gaza war on Lebanon.

In this context, a diplomatic source explained to Nidaa Al-Watan that "the assistant US Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf's tour of several regional countries, including Lebanon, will be exceptional in terms of its implications related to the US administration, especially after the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, excluded Lebanon from his recent tour of regional countries."



The source revealed that Barbara Leaf will hold her meetings on Wednesday at three locations, including the Speaker of Parliament, the Caretaker Prime Minister, and the Army Commander. She may also meet the Foreign Minister.



She is visiting Beirut for two main reasons:



1. To issue a final warning to Lebanon about the danger of getting involved in the ongoing war in Gaza by opening the southern front, as the consequences would be severe for national infrastructure, given that Lebanon would face massive destruction, and it won't find any country willing to help without stringent political conditions.



2. To advise Lebanese leaders to prepare for what the Middle East will witness after the Gaza war ends by completing their constitutional obligations, including the election of a President, as any invitation to the negotiating table will revive the process of the Madrid Peace Conference as a result of the Gaza war. Lebanon should be constitutionally prepared to deal with the invitation and be assertive so that it doesn't become a tool in the hands of others.



The source also pointed out that Leaf will draw the attention of concerned parties to the danger of tampering with the institutions that still form the backbone of security and civil peace, primarily the Army. Therefore, she reserved a meeting with the Army Chief as part of her official schedule, a practice followed by all envoys who visit Lebanon.



Simultaneously, the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, made a sudden visit to Qatar, where he was received by the Emir of the State, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.



He also held talks with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.



The Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that the Qatari Prime Minister stressed the "need to work for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the regional and international efforts to reduce the spread of violence and conflict in the region, the consequences of which would be severe if it spreads."



In news from Paris reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the French Minister of Defense, Sébastien Lecornu, will head to Lebanon on Wednesday, where he will visit the United Nations peacekeeping force in the south.



Lecornu's office explained that the visit will continue until next Friday and aims to "reaffirm our commitment to Lebanon's stability" during the height of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.



It was further explained that the French minister will meet with Lebanese leaders, including Mikati.



Moreover, Lecornu will visit on Thursday the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) deployed in South Lebanon since 1978, as the UNIFIL comprises more than 10,000 troops, including around 700 French soldiers.