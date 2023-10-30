News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's diplomatic week: Navigating a tense regional landscape
Press Highlights
2023-10-30 | 01:56
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Lebanon's diplomatic week: Navigating a tense regional landscape
Against the backdrop of escalating tensions on the southern border, Lebanon is preparing for a significant diplomatic movement during the current week, carrying implications and messages at the same time and connected to the repercussions of the Gaza war on Lebanon.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
In this context, a diplomatic source explained to Nidaa Al-Watan that "the assistant US Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf's tour of several regional countries, including Lebanon, will be exceptional in terms of its implications related to the US administration, especially after the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, excluded Lebanon from his recent tour of regional countries."
The source revealed that Barbara Leaf will hold her meetings on Wednesday at three locations, including the Speaker of Parliament, the Caretaker Prime Minister, and the Army Commander. She may also meet the Foreign Minister.
She is visiting Beirut for two main reasons:
1. To issue a final warning to Lebanon about the danger of getting involved in the ongoing war in Gaza by opening the southern front, as the consequences would be severe for national infrastructure, given that Lebanon would face massive destruction, and it won't find any country willing to help without stringent political conditions.
2. To advise Lebanese leaders to prepare for what the Middle East will witness after the Gaza war ends by completing their constitutional obligations, including the election of a President, as any invitation to the negotiating table will revive the process of the Madrid Peace Conference as a result of the Gaza war. Lebanon should be constitutionally prepared to deal with the invitation and be assertive so that it doesn't become a tool in the hands of others.
The source also pointed out that Leaf will draw the attention of concerned parties to the danger of tampering with the institutions that still form the backbone of security and civil peace, primarily the Army. Therefore, she reserved a meeting with the Army Chief as part of her official schedule, a practice followed by all envoys who visit Lebanon.
Simultaneously, the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, made a sudden visit to Qatar, where he was received by the Emir of the State, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
He also held talks with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
The Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that the Qatari Prime Minister stressed the "need to work for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the regional and international efforts to reduce the spread of violence and conflict in the region, the consequences of which would be severe if it spreads."
In news from Paris reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the French Minister of Defense, Sébastien Lecornu, will head to Lebanon on Wednesday, where he will visit the United Nations peacekeeping force in the south.
Lecornu's office explained that the visit will continue until next Friday and aims to "reaffirm our commitment to Lebanon's stability" during the height of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.
It was further explained that the French minister will meet with Lebanese leaders, including Mikati.
Moreover, Lecornu will visit on Thursday the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) deployed in South Lebanon since 1978, as the UNIFIL comprises more than 10,000 troops, including around 700 French soldiers.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Lebanese
Israel
Gaza
US
France
Next
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-22
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-22
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
0
Breaking Headlines
12:59
Gaza government media: More than 32 thousand housing units were completely demolished in Israeli bombing
Breaking Headlines
12:59
Gaza government media: More than 32 thousand housing units were completely demolished in Israeli bombing
0
Middle East News
11:46
US says Israel must distinguish between Hamas, Gaza civilians
Middle East News
11:46
US says Israel must distinguish between Hamas, Gaza civilians
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:57
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
Press Highlights
02:57
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-29
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
Press Highlights
2023-10-29
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-28
US Sends Clear Message to Hezbollah and Iran Amid Regional Tensions
Press Highlights
2023-10-28
US Sends Clear Message to Hezbollah and Iran Amid Regional Tensions
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-28
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
Press Highlights
2023-10-28
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hezbollah publishes video of targeting Israeli army sites in Jal al-Alam, Ras al-Naqoura
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hezbollah publishes video of targeting Israeli army sites in Jal al-Alam, Ras al-Naqoura
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-27
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
Lebanon News
2023-10-27
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
0
Middle East News
2023-10-24
Al Arabiya citing Israeli Chief of Staff: There is no doubt that the army is ready for a ground attack on Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-24
Al Arabiya citing Israeli Chief of Staff: There is no doubt that the army is ready for a ground attack on Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:37
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
11:37
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
2
Lebanon News
08:07
Islamic Resistance targets Misgav Am, destroying part of its technical equipment
Lebanon News
08:07
Islamic Resistance targets Misgav Am, destroying part of its technical equipment
3
Lebanon News
04:38
Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut advises its nationals to depart Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:38
Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut advises its nationals to depart Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:04
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: US sends threats but misses the mark
Lebanon News
05:04
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: US sends threats but misses the mark
5
Lebanon Economy
06:36
Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines
Lebanon Economy
06:36
Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines
6
Middle East News
04:17
Al-Qassam Brigades reports intense engagement with enemy forces in northwest Beit Lahia
Middle East News
04:17
Al-Qassam Brigades reports intense engagement with enemy forces in northwest Beit Lahia
7
Variety and Tech
07:47
'Beirut,' a Palestinian child succumbs in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Variety and Tech
07:47
'Beirut,' a Palestinian child succumbs in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
8
Middle East News
06:04
Here are the latest developments on the negotiations regarding hostages from both Hamas and Israel
Middle East News
06:04
Here are the latest developments on the negotiations regarding hostages from both Hamas and Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More