Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
2023-10-30 | 02:57
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
The caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has begun his Arab tour, which he intends to undertake with the goal of "shielding Lebanon from the repercussions of the ongoing escalation in the Gaza Strip."
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
He started his tour in the state of Qatar, where he was received by Prince Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
Upon his arrival at the airport, Mikati was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi. His tour will also include visits to Egypt, Jordan, and Kuwait.
However, informed sources told Al-Akhbar that the tour "comes after a series of contacts made by Mikati with countries, starting from Doha, which is playing a key role in the efforts to have the ceasefire and exchange of hostages."
The same sources pointed out that "Mikati, who previously stated that his government does not have the decision to go to war, intends with this tour to inquire whether Arab countries, specifically Qatar, have information and data about Israeli intentions to launch a strike on Lebanon and expand the war front."
Moreover, he is seeking to understand the progress of international contacts to avoid a major explosion in the region.
In this context, a statement from the Qatari Amiri Diwan mentioned that "the meeting discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the region, in addition to discussing the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Qatar and ways to enhance and develop them."
Additionally, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in the presence of the Charge d'Affaires of the Lebanese Embassy in the State of Qatar, Ambassador Farah Berry.
Later, a private meeting was held between Mikati and bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
