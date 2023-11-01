



This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria. In the aftermath of the unprecedented Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the dynamics in the region are undergoing significant changes, reshaping the landscape for years to come. The ongoing war has drawn a clear dividing line between two distinct phases.Within the March 8 sources, there is a growing sentiment that one of the consequences of the aggression on Gaza is the need to take the issue of Hezbollah's arms off the table entirely. The current war has not only reaffirmed the necessity of these arms but has made them more crucial than ever.

Observers have noted that anyone insisting on disarmament or relinquishing these arms after the Israeli onslaught on Gaza is displaying a political shortcoming and a denial of reality and facts.



Furthermore, the March 8 sources emphasize that the unprecedented brutality of the Gaza war has bolstered the legitimacy of Hezbollah's arms and its role in protecting Lebanon. It has become abundantly clear that any alternative security guarantees are entirely unreliable.



The United Nations, which some call upon to provide shelter and defense of sovereignty, demonstrated its weakness and inability when it ignored a resolution issued by the international organization, supported by around 120 countries, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It was as if the resolution did not exist at all.



Moreover, the Gaza war has underscored the need for Hezbollah to have a trusted and supportive ally in the presidential palace in Baabda. This ally should not undermine or bargain with the resistance.



Therefore, when attention returns to the presidential election issue, it is imperative to consider the lessons learned from the war and its implications.