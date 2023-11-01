News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
Press Highlights
2023-11-01 | 02:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
In the aftermath of the unprecedented Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the dynamics in the region are undergoing significant changes, reshaping the landscape for years to come. The ongoing war has drawn a clear dividing line between two distinct phases.
Within the March 8 sources, there is a growing sentiment that one of the consequences of the aggression on Gaza is the need to take the issue of Hezbollah's arms off the table entirely. The current war has not only reaffirmed the necessity of these arms but has made them more crucial than ever.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.
Observers have noted that anyone insisting on disarmament or relinquishing these arms after the Israeli onslaught on Gaza is displaying a political shortcoming and a denial of reality and facts.
Furthermore, the March 8 sources emphasize that the unprecedented brutality of the Gaza war has bolstered the legitimacy of Hezbollah's arms and its role in protecting Lebanon. It has become abundantly clear that any alternative security guarantees are entirely unreliable.
The United Nations, which some call upon to provide shelter and defense of sovereignty, demonstrated its weakness and inability when it ignored a resolution issued by the international organization, supported by around 120 countries, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It was as if the resolution did not exist at all.
Moreover, the Gaza war has underscored the need for Hezbollah to have a trusted and supportive ally in the presidential palace in Baabda. This ally should not undermine or bargain with the resistance.
Therefore, when attention returns to the presidential election issue, it is imperative to consider the lessons learned from the war and its implications.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Gaza
War
Hezbollah
Arms
One year without a president: Lebanon's ongoing crisis of governance
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-30
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
Press Highlights
2023-10-30
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-27
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
Press Highlights
2023-10-27
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
0
Middle East News
2023-10-24
Israeli President: If we drag Hezbollah into war, Lebanon will pay the price
Middle East News
2023-10-24
Israeli President: If we drag Hezbollah into war, Lebanon will pay the price
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-23
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Press Highlights
2023-10-23
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:38
One year without a president: Lebanon's ongoing crisis of governance
Press Highlights
01:38
One year without a president: Lebanon's ongoing crisis of governance
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-31
Hezbollah's Role in the Gaza Conflict: Analyzing Scenarios, Constraints, and International Pressures
Press Highlights
2023-10-31
Hezbollah's Role in the Gaza Conflict: Analyzing Scenarios, Constraints, and International Pressures
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-30
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
Press Highlights
2023-10-30
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-30
Lebanon's diplomatic week: Navigating a tense regional landscape
Press Highlights
2023-10-30
Lebanon's diplomatic week: Navigating a tense regional landscape
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-12
The connection between Hamas and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-12
The connection between Hamas and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Middle East News
2023-10-29
Al-Qassam Brigades reports intense engagement with enemy forces in northwest Beit Lahia
Middle East News
2023-10-29
Al-Qassam Brigades reports intense engagement with enemy forces in northwest Beit Lahia
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-02
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-02
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:58
Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory
Middle East News
05:58
Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory
2
Lebanon News
09:26
Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank
Lebanon News
09:26
Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank
3
Middle East News
10:54
Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells
Middle East News
10:54
Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells
4
Middle East News
13:34
Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers
Middle East News
13:34
Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers
5
Middle East News
06:05
Al Jazeera: Yemen's Houthi rebels claim drone attack on Israel
Middle East News
06:05
Al Jazeera: Yemen's Houthi rebels claim drone attack on Israel
6
Middle East News
08:53
Al-Qassam Brigades: We hit Israeli army vehicles penetrating the northwestern and southern Gaza with dozens of mortar shells
Middle East News
08:53
Al-Qassam Brigades: We hit Israeli army vehicles penetrating the northwestern and southern Gaza with dozens of mortar shells
7
Middle East News
08:58
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
Middle East News
08:58
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
The case of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish: Skepticism surrounds her release from Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
The case of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish: Skepticism surrounds her release from Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More