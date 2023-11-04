News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns Israel against escalation: The implications
Press Highlights
2023-11-04 | 01:59
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns Israel against escalation: The implications
The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, addressed the situation during his speech on behalf of the "Axis of Resistance."
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
He denied any knowledge of Iran and its allies' involvement in the "Operation of Al-Aqsa Flood" but praised it.
He also emphasized establishing the front line opened by the party starting from the eighth of last month.
Nasrallah outlined the purpose of this front, which is to support the Hamas movement in its war against Israel. He did not rule out that the southern front is open to all possibilities, indicating the potential for further escalation, a full-scale war, or even a wider conflict.
The Lebanese state, represented by its army and institutions, did not respond to Nasrallah's statements, even though it holds international responsibility for the region where confrontations with Israel are taking place.
This border area is subject to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, with thousands of UNIFIL troops deployed in the region.
However, Nasrallah did not address the direct losses suffered by the residents of the confrontation area, covering a stretch of 100 kilometers from the coastal town of Naqoura in the west to the occupied Shebaa Farms in the east.
These losses, in less than a month, have affected tens of thousands of citizens and resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens.
Additionally, numerous properties were destroyed, and thousands of acres of agricultural land, particularly olive fields, were set ablaze.
However, due to this negligence, no reference has been made to the significant losses that have afflicted the Lebanese economy.
The Secretary-General of Hezbollah issued direct threats against the United States, evoking events from the 1980s, stating that those who defeated the US back then are still alive today, along with their children and grandchildren.
In response, the US called on Hezbollah not to "exploit" the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. A spokesperson for the National Security Council said, "We and our partners have been clear: Hezbollah and others, whether states or not, should not attempt to exploit the existing conflict."
Regarding Nasrallah's threat to the US and the targeting of its fleets in the Mediterranean, the spokesperson for the National Security Council stated, "We will not engage in a war of words."
He also emphasized that "the United States is not seeking escalation or an expansion of the ongoing conflict in Gaza."
In the face of these developments, the spokesperson for the National Security Council concluded by saying, "The situation may evolve into a more deadly war between Israel and Lebanon than the 2006 war. The United States does not want to see this conflict extend into Lebanon. The potential destruction that will befall Lebanon and its people is unimaginable and can be avoided."
Nasrallah also issued a warning to Israel, stating, "The resistance operations in the south tell this enemy, which may be planning aggression against Lebanon or a preemptive operation, that you will commit the greatest folly in your history." He warned "the Zionist enemy against the escalation that has affected some Lebanese civilians, as it will bring us back to a civil vs. civil confrontation."
The response to Nasrallah came from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Regarding the northern front with Hezbollah, Netanyahu stated, "I repeat to our enemies: do not make a mistake with us. You will pay a steep price. The error will result in losses you cannot even imagine."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Nasrallah
US
Palestine
Gaza
Next
Hezbollah's Nasrallah addresses recent developments: A comprehensive analysis
Navigating Tensions: Assessing Iran's Control Over Hezbollah and the Risk of Escalation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-01
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
Press Highlights
2023-11-01
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-25
Nasrallah discusses with Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders steps to stop the attack on Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-25
Nasrallah discusses with Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders steps to stop the attack on Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-22
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-22
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:21
Hezbollah's Nasrallah addresses recent developments: A comprehensive analysis
Press Highlights
03:21
Hezbollah's Nasrallah addresses recent developments: A comprehensive analysis
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-03
Navigating Tensions: Assessing Iran's Control Over Hezbollah and the Risk of Escalation
Press Highlights
2023-11-03
Navigating Tensions: Assessing Iran's Control Over Hezbollah and the Risk of Escalation
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-02
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
Press Highlights
2023-11-02
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-01
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
Press Highlights
2023-11-01
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:43
UN chief Guterres 'horrified' by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulances
Middle East News
05:43
UN chief Guterres 'horrified' by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulances
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Breaking Headlines
06:42
Omani Foreign Ministry urges formation of international court to prosecute war criminals in all massacres committed in Gaza
Breaking Headlines
06:42
Omani Foreign Ministry urges formation of international court to prosecute war criminals in all massacres committed in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02
Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02
Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy
2
Middle East News
11:13
Netanyahu warns Nasrallah: Any mistake will cost you a price that you cannot even imagine
Middle East News
11:13
Netanyahu warns Nasrallah: Any mistake will cost you a price that you cannot even imagine
3
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House
4
Middle East News
10:54
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
Middle East News
10:54
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
5
World News
11:51
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
World News
11:51
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
6
Press Highlights
03:21
Hezbollah's Nasrallah addresses recent developments: A comprehensive analysis
Press Highlights
03:21
Hezbollah's Nasrallah addresses recent developments: A comprehensive analysis
7
Press Highlights
01:59
Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns Israel against escalation: The implications
Press Highlights
01:59
Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns Israel against escalation: The implications
8
Middle East News
11:03
Paris demands clarifications from Israel after its strike on the French Institute in Gaza
Middle East News
11:03
Paris demands clarifications from Israel after its strike on the French Institute in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More