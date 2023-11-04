



This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.

After a long silence, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, delivered a speech in which he discussed his perspective on the developments since the beginning of the operation of the Al-Aqsa Flood up to the present moment.

He further extended his speech, describing and recounting the significant events extensively.



However, to such an extent that the vast majority of his speech had already been leaked through party figures and media, which didn't bring anything new. This caused a sense of frustration among Hamas supporters from the very beginning of the speech, and it quickly manifested on social media.



While it is natural for Nasrallah to present his viewpoint, he overemphasized the situation and justified the limited support for Hamas and Gaza.



The lack of clarity in the vision, his attempt to distance Hezbollah from Hamas due to its claimed independent decision-making, and his denial of any knowledge of the operation left most of the speech open to analysis and criticism, especially in the Sunni environment.



This environment had already transitioned from opposition to Hezbollah to a position of accepting Hezbollah's stance due to the focus on Gaza and the understanding that this is not the time for sectarian or political disputes.



But Nasrallah failed to consolidate the support of this population segment because his speech departed from the expectations. Many expected him to intervene to deter the Israeli aggression against Gaza.



Unfortunately, Nasrallah's speech took the majority back to their previous stances, and Hezbollah lost the progress it had made in improving its image among the Sunni community.



However, what is most intriguing in Nasrallah's entire speech is his complete and surprising disregard for the Islamic Group (Al-Jamaa Al-Islamiya) and their evident participation in the resistance efforts in the South, supporting Gaza, as announced by their Secretary-General, Sheikh Mohammad Taqoush.



Islamic sources closely associated with the group were puzzled by Nasrallah's deliberate mention of the Resistance Brigades (Saraya Al-Muqawama) and their affiliation despite their modest presence.



Additionally, he mentioned the Hamas movement and the Al-Quds Brigades of the Islamic Jihad movement without any reference to the Islamic Group, despite addressing the issue of Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood's alleged involvement in the Gaza events elsewhere in his speech.



This disregard for the Islamic Group is not a new occurrence but rather a recurring one, despite Nasrallah's knowledge of the group's active participation in confronting Israeli aggression during the Days of Rage and in the July 2006 war, extending to areas such as Al-Arqoub and across Sunni towns in the South, including Sidon.



Perhaps this stance is rooted in Hezbollah's dissatisfaction with the group's direct presence and the activation of its educational and social institutions, which are seen as a challenge to Hezbollah's influence, particularly concerning potential Sunni mobilization that goes beyond Hezbollah's control, both on the border and within Lebanon, politically and on the ground.



However, Hezbollah does not favor a partnership with the Islamic Group, which preceded them in the virtue of resisting Israeli occupation.



They do not want to acknowledge their participation, possibly to obstruct the development of this participation during and after the operation of the Al-Aqsa Flood, particularly in terms of evolving into a resistance with complete legitimacy and the right to self-determination, given its basis on the legitimacy of belonging to the human and geographical environment it operates in.



Its mission revolves around liberating the remaining Lebanese territories under occupation, specifically Shebaa, the hills of Kfarshuba, and Al-Habbariyah.



The Islamic Group's stance on its ties with Hezbollah remains unclear. They consider that communication with Hezbollah is necessary within the bounds of national partnership and as per the needs of the field.



While communication between the leaderships of both Hezbollah and the Islamic Group has not ceased, the reality suggests an underlying division that becomes apparent through this neglect and reluctance to acknowledge the other party's presence within Hezbollah.