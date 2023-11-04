News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's Nasrallah addresses recent developments: A comprehensive analysis
Press Highlights
2023-11-04 | 03:21
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Hezbollah's Nasrallah addresses recent developments: A comprehensive analysis
After a long silence, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, delivered a speech in which he discussed his perspective on the developments since the beginning of the operation of the Al-Aqsa Flood up to the present moment.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
He further extended his speech, describing and recounting the significant events extensively.
However, to such an extent that the vast majority of his speech had already been leaked through party figures and media, which didn't bring anything new. This caused a sense of frustration among Hamas supporters from the very beginning of the speech, and it quickly manifested on social media.
While it is natural for Nasrallah to present his viewpoint, he overemphasized the situation and justified the limited support for Hamas and Gaza.
The lack of clarity in the vision, his attempt to distance Hezbollah from Hamas due to its claimed independent decision-making, and his denial of any knowledge of the operation left most of the speech open to analysis and criticism, especially in the Sunni environment.
This environment had already transitioned from opposition to Hezbollah to a position of accepting Hezbollah's stance due to the focus on Gaza and the understanding that this is not the time for sectarian or political disputes.
But Nasrallah failed to consolidate the support of this population segment because his speech departed from the expectations. Many expected him to intervene to deter the Israeli aggression against Gaza.
Unfortunately, Nasrallah's speech took the majority back to their previous stances, and Hezbollah lost the progress it had made in improving its image among the Sunni community.
However, what is most intriguing in Nasrallah's entire speech is his complete and surprising disregard for the Islamic Group (Al-Jamaa Al-Islamiya) and their evident participation in the resistance efforts in the South, supporting Gaza, as announced by their Secretary-General, Sheikh Mohammad Taqoush.
Islamic sources closely associated with the group were puzzled by Nasrallah's deliberate mention of the Resistance Brigades (Saraya Al-Muqawama) and their affiliation despite their modest presence.
Additionally, he mentioned the Hamas movement and the Al-Quds Brigades of the Islamic Jihad movement without any reference to the Islamic Group, despite addressing the issue of Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood's alleged involvement in the Gaza events elsewhere in his speech.
This disregard for the Islamic Group is not a new occurrence but rather a recurring one, despite Nasrallah's knowledge of the group's active participation in confronting Israeli aggression during the Days of Rage and in the July 2006 war, extending to areas such as Al-Arqoub and across Sunni towns in the South, including Sidon.
Perhaps this stance is rooted in Hezbollah's dissatisfaction with the group's direct presence and the activation of its educational and social institutions, which are seen as a challenge to Hezbollah's influence, particularly concerning potential Sunni mobilization that goes beyond Hezbollah's control, both on the border and within Lebanon, politically and on the ground.
However, Hezbollah does not favor a partnership with the Islamic Group, which preceded them in the virtue of resisting Israeli occupation.
They do not want to acknowledge their participation, possibly to obstruct the development of this participation during and after the operation of the Al-Aqsa Flood, particularly in terms of evolving into a resistance with complete legitimacy and the right to self-determination, given its basis on the legitimacy of belonging to the human and geographical environment it operates in.
Its mission revolves around liberating the remaining Lebanese territories under occupation, specifically Shebaa, the hills of Kfarshuba, and Al-Habbariyah.
The Islamic Group's stance on its ties with Hezbollah remains unclear. They consider that communication with Hezbollah is necessary within the bounds of national partnership and as per the needs of the field.
While communication between the leaderships of both Hezbollah and the Islamic Group has not ceased, the reality suggests an underlying division that becomes apparent through this neglect and reluctance to acknowledge the other party's presence within Hezbollah.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Lebanese
Hezbollah
Al-Aqsa Flood
Gaza
Palestinian
Palestine
Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns Israel against escalation: The implications
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-01
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
Press Highlights
2023-11-01
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Red Cross transfers body of 74-year-old Lebanese man from occupied Palestine to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Red Cross transfers body of 74-year-old Lebanese man from occupied Palestine to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:59
Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns Israel against escalation: The implications
Press Highlights
01:59
Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns Israel against escalation: The implications
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-03
Navigating Tensions: Assessing Iran's Control Over Hezbollah and the Risk of Escalation
Press Highlights
2023-11-03
Navigating Tensions: Assessing Iran's Control Over Hezbollah and the Risk of Escalation
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-02
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
Press Highlights
2023-11-02
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-01
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
Press Highlights
2023-11-01
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:43
UN chief Guterres 'horrified' by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulances
Middle East News
05:43
UN chief Guterres 'horrified' by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulances
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Breaking Headlines
06:42
Omani Foreign Ministry urges formation of international court to prosecute war criminals in all massacres committed in Gaza
Breaking Headlines
06:42
Omani Foreign Ministry urges formation of international court to prosecute war criminals in all massacres committed in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02
Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02
Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy
2
Middle East News
11:13
Netanyahu warns Nasrallah: Any mistake will cost you a price that you cannot even imagine
Middle East News
11:13
Netanyahu warns Nasrallah: Any mistake will cost you a price that you cannot even imagine
3
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House
4
Middle East News
10:54
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
Middle East News
10:54
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
5
World News
11:51
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
World News
11:51
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
6
Press Highlights
03:21
Hezbollah's Nasrallah addresses recent developments: A comprehensive analysis
Press Highlights
03:21
Hezbollah's Nasrallah addresses recent developments: A comprehensive analysis
7
Press Highlights
01:59
Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns Israel against escalation: The implications
Press Highlights
01:59
Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns Israel against escalation: The implications
8
Middle East News
11:03
Paris demands clarifications from Israel after its strike on the French Institute in Gaza
Middle East News
11:03
Paris demands clarifications from Israel after its strike on the French Institute in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More