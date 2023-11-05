Another day of Israeli massacres in Gaza. On Saturday, a significant number of Palestinians fell, both martyrs and wounded, as a result of airstrikes and shelling, some of which targeted schools housing displaced people or were near hospitals.However, this day was also very difficult for the occupation, as acknowledged by the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, who admitted to the heavy toll his army was paying in the ground operation.The death toll of Israeli forces invading the Gaza Strip has exceeded official numbers, as demonstrated by videos distributed by the Al-Qassam Brigades, showing their ability to destroy several tanks and armored vehicles at point-blank range, claiming to have destroyed 24 tanks and vehicles in the past 48 hours.Along the Lebanese border, Israeli shelling continues to exceed the areas adjacent to the Blue Line.Gallant toured the area a day after the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah's speech, attempting to boost the morale of the military and reassure the Israelis on the one hand, and issue threats to Hezbollah and Lebanon in case of an expansion of operations against Israel on the other hand.Political sources told Al Anbaa that a "real balance of terror imposed by the circumstances of the battle, whether in Gaza, the West Bank, or southern Lebanon, especially after the heroic resistance of the people of Gaza against Israel's hysterical destruction of innocent men, women, elderly, and children, while the world watches the atrocities committed daily against civilians."The sources expected "the war to be prolonged because there is a green light from the United States and the West to attempt to eliminate Hamas and, behind it, the Palestinian cause. However, the resilience of Palestinian fighters has astounded the world and made those betting on changing the rules of the game in the region reconsider their calculations."In this context, MP Abdul Rahman Bizri pointed out that "Hassan Nasrallah provided a precise and historical description of the aggressive and criminal nature of the Israeli enemy" and emphasized "the necessity of supporting Palestinian resistance to achieve victory and the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state on their land."Bizri told Al Anbaa that what is happening in the south is "subject to escalation if Israel continues its crimes against Palestinians in Gaza," considering that "Nasrallah's statements in this context led to a balanced position of not escalating militarily except in cases of crimes committed by Israel."Regarding the diplomatic efforts led by Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Bizri believed that "Mikati is performing his duties in diplomatic communication with all Arab 'brothers' and international 'friends' who have influence over the Israeli enemy."He added: "His meeting with the US Secretary of State is, in this context, to emphasize that Lebanon is committed to Resolution 1701 and to demand pressure on Israel to prevent violations along the Blue Line."Bizri hoped that "the use of diplomatic tools complements Lebanon's international capabilities to protect itself from any aggression."He expressed his appreciation for the emergency plan proposed by the government, but he saw that "there are points that need clarification because there is information that says it requires $400 million, while the Minister of Finance confirmed that he can secure funding for the first three months in the event of any attack."Amidst all this, the country must prepare for the worst-case scenarios, which primarily require a unified national stance, including preventing the vacancy of military and security positions.