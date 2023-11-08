News
Palestinian sources reveal US efforts for Gaza ceasefire
Press Highlights
2023-11-08 | 01:57
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Palestinian sources reveal US efforts for Gaza ceasefire
Palestinian sources stated that they have received information from Arab and regional capitals that the United States has promised to convince the Israeli government to agree to a short humanitarian ceasefire.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
Discussions are ongoing about what can be done during this ceasefire.
The sources indicated that the focus of the discussions is on an incomplete exchange between civilian detainees held by the resistance forces in Gaza and the introduction of a large quantity of aid to the sector, including fuel, and assisting in dealing with the issue of those trapped under the rubble.
The Al-Qassam Brigades leadership informed the political leadership of the movement and others that they would not release any soldier detained except in exchange for the release of detainees from Israeli prisons. They are prepared to complete a comprehensive deal if all detainees are released.
However, what was reported by the Axios website about US and Israeli officials was striking. The report mentioned that US President Joe Biden urged the enemy's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "halt the fighting for three days to advance the release of hostages."
The report also said there is "discussion between the United States, Israel, and Qatar to discuss a proposal for Hamas to release 10 to 15 hostages, with a condition to use the truce to verify the identities of all hostages and provide a list of them."
In addition, the website quoted Israeli officials as saying that Hamas is holding about 180 prisoners, while the Islamic Jihad movement is holding about 40, and others are holding about 20 others.
According to the website, Netanyahu told Biden "Of his concern about losing international support if the fighting stopped for three days, and that he does not trust Hamas's intentions or its acceptance of a deal regarding the hostages."
However, CNN reported a statement by Netanyahu's chief advisors, saying, "The best way to ensure the release of the hostages is to increase pressure on Hamas."
On the other hand, Palestinian sources reiterated that Israel wants a ceasefire for just a few hours that does not exceed one day and that it intends to release a large number of prisoners in exchange for aid only. This is unacceptable to the resistance because the release of any Israeli civilian or military personnel must be in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and the 24-hour period is not enough at all to ensure the process of counting.
In addition, several prisoners who were killed are still under the rubble, and the search operations for them require more time. Hamas also wants medical teams to come help treat the wounded inside the sector, not just medical supplies.
Meanwhile, the United States Presidential Advisor, Amos Hochstein, arrived in Beirut suddenly and held a series of meetings, including meetings with Speaker Nabih Berri, Najib Mikati, Amry Chief General Joseph Aoun, and other officials.
However, Hochstein stated that he came to invite Lebanon not to get involved in the war and to pressure Hezbollah to do so.
But sources told Al-Akhbar that Hochstein's visit is not related to everything he stated or to what his visitors conveyed.
The sources mentioned that he arrived in Beirut as part of a special mission assigned to him by the US administration, which is related to matters concerning what is happening in the Gaza Strip.
Additionally, the sources refused to discuss the details of this mission. Still, they indicated it is part of a significant operation between Washington and other capitals involved in the ongoing conflict.
Those who met with Hochstein said he reiterated warnings that Lebanon's engagement in the war against Israel "will have destructive consequences for both countries."
Moreover, in some meetings, he asked about what could prevent the situation in Lebanon from escalating, and he was told that it was "in the hands of Israel." When he asked what could prevent Hezbollah from getting involved in the war, the answer was "a ceasefire in Gaza."
However, sources stressed that the US stance "has become more flexible than it was previously," suggesting that there seems to be something resembling internal variation within the US administration regarding the best approach to the rapidly evolving developments in the region.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
US
Gaza
Lebanon
Hochstein
Palestine
Israeli
Hamas
