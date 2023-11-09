South Lebanon: A battlefield without constraints





However, the power to decide war and peace no longer rests in the hands of the state, as military events and developments remain open to all possibilities.



This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan. South Lebanon has once again become a battleground without rules, shattering the Lebanese people's dream of a functioning state after the Cedar Revolution in 2005 and the adoption of Resolution 1701 in 2006.

Following 2005, political leaders called for the disarmament of all armed factions, entrusting the army and legitimate forces with the authority and implementing a defensive strategy.



Nevertheless, Lebanese citizens, already grappling with the country's collapse, were taken aback by the presence of multiple factions carrying out operations, even if symbolic, in the south under the sponsorship of Hezbollah.



The actions in the south are not limited to Hezbollah alone. Periodically, statements are issued by Lebanese and non-Lebanese entities claiming responsibility for missile launches from the south, such as the " al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades," "Al-Qassam Brigades," "Dawn Forces" affiliated with the Islamic Group, and armed individuals like Shaker Al-Berjawi. All these operations occur, with the state being the last to know.

Southern Lebanon has experienced the nightmare of Palestinian fedayeen activities, which crippled Lebanon's prosperity and governance, culminating in the signing of the Cairo Agreement and its approval in the Parliament in 1969, effectively legalizing fedayeen activities.



Prominent provisions of the agreement included the formation of committees for Palestinians, establishing armed struggle points within Palestinian camps, representing representatives in Lebanese institutions, and facilitating movement, healthcare, evacuation, and supplies for the fedayeen.