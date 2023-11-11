Western diplomatic entities conveyed their concerns to Lebanese officials about the expansion of the war, emphasizing keeping Lebanon out of the conflict and dissuading Hezbollah from any attempt to escalate the confrontation with Israel, according to what Al Joumhouria has learned.In addition to the desire to prevent the war from spreading to Lebanon, these concerns are shared by European countries and the United States.It is noteworthy that the US desire to avoid expanding the war was communicated to the Lebanese side through US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, as well as through almost daily telephone calls by US special envoy Amos Hochstein to various Lebanese levels and during his short visit to Beirut earlier this week sent by US President Joe Biden.Based on Al Joumhouria, reliable sources confirmed that Western diplomatic entities stated that the increasing intensity of military activities in the border region indicates a likelihood of escalation, threatening efforts to avoid expanding the conflict.They also pointed out that the United States is exerting serious pressure on Israel not to open the door to war on the Lebanese front.Israel, at its political and military levels, with the increasing military operations carried out by Hezbollah, discussed the possibility of expanding its response to the growing targeting of its northern borders by initiating a battle against Hezbollah where it holds the upper hand.However, the United States opposed this, not wanting the war to escalate beyond Gaza. It affirmed Israel's right to respond to Hezbollah but warned it to exercise caution and avoid any mistakes by the Israeli army in Lebanon that could lead to a much larger war.