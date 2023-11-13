The southern front: Mikati satisfied but 'apprehensive' amid escalation

Press Highlights
2023-11-13 | 01:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The southern front: Mikati satisfied but &#39;apprehensive&#39; amid escalation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
The southern front: Mikati satisfied but 'apprehensive' amid escalation

It did not take too long to show that the decisions of the exceptional Arab and Islamic summit hosted by Riyadh last Saturday cannot contain the escalation on the southern front.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
Despite the 'good intentions' expressed by the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in what he called the 'rationality of Hezbollah' and his behavior with 'high patriotism,' practically, this did not lead to controlling the military calculations of 'the party.'

The past 24 hours have proven that 'the resistance' has proceeded to carry out operations that succeeded in causing direct casualties on the other side of the border.

In contrast, Israel stated that the injuries inflicted by 'the party' targeted ten civilians. The spokesperson for the Israeli army described what happened as a "terrorist" act that puts Lebanon at risk.

Amid this escalation, there were fears of the conflict widening to resemble a war.

These concerns were sometimes accompanied by reports of a "broad" Israeli reaction and other times, with Israel dropping "leaflets" urging Southerners to leave their homes. But these reports turned out to be baseless.

However, the dissipation of these atmospheres did not lead to the end of the prevailing tension.

Furthermore, the recent developments indicated the continued exchange of rocket fire and artillery shelling. In the final tally, Hezbollah announced new casualties among its ranks, in addition to fires and losses in properties on the border.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that one of its members was injured by a bullet near Al-Qouzah in the district of Bint Jbeil.

From the field developments to politics, during Mikati's consultations with his visitors on Sunday, he expressed "satisfaction" with the decisions issued by the Riyadh summit, especially regarding Lebanon.

However, he also expressed "great concern" about the continued war in Gaza and its repercussions on South Lebanon.

He stated that the return of calm to the southern border is conditional upon a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

He then pointed out that there are international contacts to restore calm to the south, explaining that "there is no interest for any internal party in expanding the scope of the clashes."

When the discussion turned to Resolution 1701, which he committed to in his speech at the Riyadh summit, it became clear that Mikati was counting on international pressure exerted on Israel in exchange for preparing the army to be ready to take control of matters in the south.

Moreover, Mikati heard remarks from his visitors about the chaos the south is experiencing, where any group can carry out a military operation in the "open southern front." He promised to consider these remarks.

Regarding the situation of the military institution, Mikati received a delegation from opposition MPs.

Following their meeting, Gemayel announced that the delegation visited Mikati to propose to him to "make a quick decision in the government to postpone the retirement of the army commander for one year."

In the same context, MP Ghassan Hasbani told Nidaa Al-Watan on behalf of the Strong Republic bloc that the opposition is heading to the government seeking to "provide any way to extend the retirement of the army commander for one year."

"If this requires legislation in the Parliament, the opposition will not prevent that," he said.

He also noted that the bloc had previously submitted a legislative proposal, saying, "We accepted legislation for this purpose due to the exceptional situation that Lebanon is experiencing, which threatens national security."

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Lebanese

Mikati

Riyadh

Summit

Escalation

Israel

Hezbollah

Attack

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response
Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-14

Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-04

Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns Israel against escalation: The implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-03

Mikati and French Defense Minister Discuss Border Escalation and Gaza War

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-12

Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-11

War room dilemmas: Israel's military plans clash with US caution in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-11

Hezbollah's threats and Israel's dilemma: Navigating the new military reality in the face of escalating tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

Unveiling Eritrea's Role: A Geopolitical Chessboard for Iran and Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

Eight pro-Iranian fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups

LBCI
Middle East News
14:56

Macron to Netanyahu: I did not intend to accuse Israel of intentionally harming civilians

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

The southern front: Mikati satisfied but 'apprehensive' amid escalation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response

LBCI
Middle East News
13:31

Five US service members killed in Mediterranean Sea crash

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

German Chancellor announces rejection of 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More