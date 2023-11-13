News
Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response
2023-11-13 | 02:23
The past twenty-four hours marked a turning point in the confrontation between the resistance and the enemy's army along the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.
This article was initially published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
Hezbollah initiated its operations by targeting the Dovev barracks and concluded with the Zarit barracks, resulting in over 30 Israelis killed or injured, according to the latest admission from the Israeli army.
The resistance began its operations by launching guided missiles at a logistics force consisting of bulldozers and units from the Israeli army, which were in the process of installing transmission poles and surveillance devices in a newly established gathering near the Dovev barracks.
This led to the destruction of the force, the killing of its crew, and confirmed injuries among the soldiers present around it.
The resistance targeted an assembly of Israeli personnel in the Tayhat Ruwaisat Al-Assi triangle with appropriate weapons, achieving confirmed injuries.
They also targeted an assembly of Israeli infantry in the Birkat Risha with suitable weapons, causing confirmed injuries, before targeting the Zarit barracks with artillery shells and achieving direct hits.
Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon claimed responsibility for "bombarding northern Haifa, the Shlomi settlements, and Nahariya in northern occupied Palestine with several focused rocket barrages in response to the occupation's massacres and aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip."
The scenes distributed by Hezbollah's media of the targeting of Israeli soldiers and equipment deepened the shock they experienced Sunday, especially as the numbers of casualties and injuries were apparent in the footage, making it difficult for Israel to deny them despite attempts to conceal them.
Nevertheless, the Israeli media mentioned a large number of injuries among its soldiers and officers, reaching 30 as the toll for Sunday's clashes, without providing additional details. But they acknowledged that Hezbollah's strike in Dovev was painful.
More than 30 Israelis killed or injured, according to Israel's admission
Meanwhile, the Israeli media was filled with numerous reports and stances attempting to explore or suggest the nature of the confrontation with Hezbollah after "the big clash" Sunday.
Furthermore, Israeli Channel 12 quoted military correspondent Nir Dvori as saying that Israel "is preparing for a different response to Hezbollah's attack this morning in Dovev," noting that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi "is demanding a strong response, saying that the situation cannot continue like this."
In turn, the Israeli military spokesperson said in his daily press conference that "the Lebanese government and the Lebanese people bear responsibility for Hezbollah's actions."
"While the Israeli direction shifted Sunday afternoon towards political and media pressure on Lebanon in connection with the recent developments on its southern front, Hebrew media reports considered that 'the state of escalation on the northern borders continues at the pace desired by Nasrallah."
The reports also mentioned that "he adopts a war of attrition against the Israeli army and keeps the settlements near the borders empty. It became clear this week that Hezbollah escalated by sending suicide drones that caused injuries among the Israeli army.'
Additionally, Hebrew media criticized the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, who "had nothing but to issue more threats against Hezbollah, while he should know that words won't bring the settlers back to Kiryat Shmona."
They expressed concern that "Hezbollah is drawing lessons from the escalation on the northern borders, improving the tactics of anti-tank units, and introducing additional weapons into the battle."
In the meantime, Hezbollah announced Sunday the martyrdom of two of its fighters, Hussein Ali Harb from the town of Sahmar and Jawad Hussam Al-Bzal from the town of Al-Bazaliyah.
