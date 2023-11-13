Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response

Press Highlights
2023-11-13 | 02:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turning tides: Hezbollah&#39;s strategic operations and Israeli response
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response

The past twenty-four hours marked a turning point in the confrontation between the resistance and the enemy's army along the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

This article was initially published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. 
Hezbollah initiated its operations by targeting the Dovev barracks and concluded with the Zarit barracks, resulting in over 30 Israelis killed or injured, according to the latest admission from the Israeli army.

The resistance began its operations by launching guided missiles at a logistics force consisting of bulldozers and units from the Israeli army, which were in the process of installing transmission poles and surveillance devices in a newly established gathering near the Dovev barracks.

This led to the destruction of the force, the killing of its crew, and confirmed injuries among the soldiers present around it.

The resistance targeted an assembly of Israeli personnel in the Tayhat Ruwaisat Al-Assi triangle with appropriate weapons, achieving confirmed injuries.

They also targeted an assembly of Israeli infantry in the Birkat Risha with suitable weapons, causing confirmed injuries, before targeting the Zarit barracks with artillery shells and achieving direct hits.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon claimed responsibility for "bombarding northern Haifa, the Shlomi settlements, and Nahariya in northern occupied Palestine with several focused rocket barrages in response to the occupation's massacres and aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip."

The scenes distributed by Hezbollah's media of the targeting of Israeli soldiers and equipment deepened the shock they experienced Sunday, especially as the numbers of casualties and injuries were apparent in the footage, making it difficult for Israel to deny them despite attempts to conceal them.

Nevertheless, the Israeli media mentioned a large number of injuries among its soldiers and officers, reaching 30 as the toll for Sunday's clashes, without providing additional details. But they acknowledged that Hezbollah's strike in Dovev was painful.

More than 30 Israelis killed or injured, according to Israel's admission

Meanwhile, the Israeli media was filled with numerous reports and stances attempting to explore or suggest the nature of the confrontation with Hezbollah after "the big clash" Sunday.

Furthermore, Israeli Channel 12 quoted military correspondent Nir Dvori as saying that Israel "is preparing for a different response to Hezbollah's attack this morning in Dovev," noting that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi "is demanding a strong response, saying that the situation cannot continue like this."

In turn, the Israeli military spokesperson said in his daily press conference that "the Lebanese government and the Lebanese people bear responsibility for Hezbollah's actions."

"While the Israeli direction shifted Sunday afternoon towards political and media pressure on Lebanon in connection with the recent developments on its southern front, Hebrew media reports considered that 'the state of escalation on the northern borders continues at the pace desired by Nasrallah."

The reports also mentioned that "he adopts a war of attrition against the Israeli army and keeps the settlements near the borders empty. It became clear this week that Hezbollah escalated by sending suicide drones that caused injuries among the Israeli army.'

Additionally, Hebrew media criticized the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, who "had nothing but to issue more threats against Hezbollah, while he should know that words won't bring the settlers back to Kiryat Shmona."

They expressed concern that "Hezbollah is drawing lessons from the escalation on the northern borders, improving the tactics of anti-tank units, and introducing additional weapons into the battle."

In the meantime, Hezbollah announced Sunday the martyrdom of two of its fighters, Hussein Ali Harb from the town of Sahmar and Jawad Hussam Al-Bzal from the town of Al-Bazaliyah.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Lebanese

Border

Israel

Israeli

Confrontation

Clashes

War

Gaza

Palestinian

Hamas

Palestine

The southern front: Mikati satisfied but 'apprehensive' amid escalation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-05

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-02

Post-War Challenges: Scenarios for Gaza's Future Amid Israeli-Palestinian Complexities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-31

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

The southern front: Mikati satisfied but 'apprehensive' amid escalation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-12

Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-11

War room dilemmas: Israel's military plans clash with US caution in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-11

Hezbollah's threats and Israel's dilemma: Navigating the new military reality in the face of escalating tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

Unveiling Eritrea's Role: A Geopolitical Chessboard for Iran and Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

Eight pro-Iranian fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups

LBCI
Middle East News
14:56

Macron to Netanyahu: I did not intend to accuse Israel of intentionally harming civilians

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

The southern front: Mikati satisfied but 'apprehensive' amid escalation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response

LBCI
Middle East News
13:31

Five US service members killed in Mediterranean Sea crash

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

German Chancellor announces rejection of 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More