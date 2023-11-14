



This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan. Cameras of journalists captured intense confrontations on Monday in the border town of Yaroun in the south, providing a glimpse into the daily battles along the Lebanon-Israel demarcation line.While many journalists escaped the danger of Israeli airstrikes, several areas witnessed rocket and drone attacks, resulting in significant human and material losses.

Simultaneously, Iran openly acknowledged its direct involvement in maintaining the southern confrontation's boiling point.



Iran's official news agency, IRNA, quoted the Aerospace Force commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, stating, "The war's scope has widened, Lebanon is now at war, and the war may escalate further. The future is unclear, but Iran is prepared for all circumstances."



In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a new warning to Hezbollah, affirming, "We will respond to fire with much stronger fire." Netanyahu stated, "Some believe they can expand attacks against our forces and civilians. This is playing with fire." Israel declared its intent to restore security to the north and south, vowing to destroy Hamas.



Meanwhile, Israeli Chief of Staff General Hertzi Halevi announced an assessment in the northern command in Safed, pledging to restore security for northern Israeli residents due to repeated missile attacks by Hezbollah and Palestinian factions allied with it.



On a related note, the official website of Hamas reported a phone call between Ismail Haniyeh, the head of its political bureau, and Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati. They discussed the prevailing situation, highlighting the need to halt terrorist aggression in Gaza and expedite aid delivery.



The importance of rejecting any encroachment on the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people was emphasized, along with the necessity of dismissing any aggression against Lebanon.