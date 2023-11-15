In an extremely precise timing, the military court has released the accused of killing Irish soldier Sean Rooney (23 years old), a member of the Irish battalion operating in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).This move comes simultaneously with growing international concern about the situation in southern Lebanon due to escalating confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel along the border.The accused, released on bail, belongs to Hezbollah, and his name is Mohammad Ayyad. The indictment issued by the first military investigation judge, Fadi Sawan, at the beginning of this year charged him with murder, in addition to four fugitives from justice, all of whom also belong to the party.Irish soldier Sean Rooney was killed, and three others were injured in the incident that occurred on December 14 last year when shots were fired at their armored vehicle while passing through the area of Aaqbiyeh, south of Sidon.In a related context, Irish soldiers are preparing to travel to the south next month. The 123rd Infantry Battalion will deploy 334 Irish personnel and nine individuals from Malta in the UNIFIL force.In the same context, UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro, met with the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, and the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, ahead of the Security Council consultations on the 22nd of this month regarding Resolution 1701.Lázaro expressed in a statement "deep concern about the situation in the south, and the potential for wider and more intensive hostilities."International concern accompanies ongoing artillery and rocket exchanges on both sides of the southern border.Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "Our first and foremost goal is a complete victory over Hamas and the return of our captives, and then we will deal with the north."He added, "I have instructed the army to be prepared for all scenarios dealing with Hezbollah."He pointed out that the front with Lebanon "is witnessing intense exchanges of strikes, and my instructions to the army are to be ready for any scenario."