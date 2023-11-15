Is there a new 'displacement' plan from Gaza?

Non-public contacts between the United States, Israel, Arab and regional countries, and international organizations indicate that the Israeli army is proceeding with its comprehensive aggression on the Gaza Strip.The displacement of Gaza residents outside the territory remains at the top of its objectives.Meanwhile, obstacles in negotiations on the exchange of captives and detainees suggest that the Israeli army wants to gain time to continue its open war.Sources participating in the communications told Al Akhbar that the enemy's government recently informed the US administration, the United Nations, and European and Arab countries that it "encourages" the construction of a "safe displacement zone" in the Al Mawasi area near the sea, southwest of the Gaza Strip.It requested that international organizations, under the auspices of the United Nations, erect 200,000 tents to accommodate more than a million Palestinian refugees from the northern part of the Gaza Strip.It was learned that the US Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues, David Satterfield, has begun exerting pressure on Egypt and certain entities in the office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to approve the plan and start implementing it quickly.