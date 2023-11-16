News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Parliament rejects committee formation to investigate deposit 'Loss’
Press Highlights
2023-11-16 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Parliament rejects committee formation to investigate deposit 'Loss’
Financial sources have confirmed that the recent visit of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Lebanon in September included discussions with Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri and several MPs regarding the issue of deposits and how they pose a stumbling block to the implementation of the agreement signed by Lebanon with the IMF in April 2022.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
Sources revealed to Nidaa Al-Watan that there had been a hidden request, lingering for months, suggesting that the head of the mission proposed the formation of a parliamentary fact-finding committee to investigate how these deposits were spent.
Based on the results, responsibility for repayment would be determined between the banks and the state, either fully or partially.
However, this request was met with parliamentary rejection, surprising the mission members. The continuous denial of the extent of the losses, humorously referred to as a "gap," also surprised them.
The sources pointed out that the Parliament formed a committee in 2020 to investigate the reality of financial sector losses. Still, it now refuses to repeat the "great experiment" in the issue of the deposit, which has sparked widespread controversy in the country and hindered any notable progress in the long-awaited financial and economic reform program for nearly four years.
Furthermore, the sources believe that the Parliament is evading its role, attributing blame solely to the government, even though there is a draft law in the Parliament to regulate withdrawals and transfers (capital control) that cannot find its way to approval due to alleged disagreements.
Although the Parliament amended the banking secrecy law twice, it remains without the ambition sought by the IMF, which has renewed its request for its amendment.
Parliament also has a profound disagreement over a draft law aimed at rebalancing the financial system.
The sources stated, "This is a small part of the Lebanese Parliament's reluctance to play its role, whether at the committee level or in the absence of the convening of the general assembly in the absence of the President."
The sources added, "The tax reform demanded by the IMF is a contentious issue and finds no receptive ears in the government and Parliament. Those calling for an assessment of the banks' situation ignore that this evaluation exists in the Banking Control Commission, and the government and Parliament can request it to make decisions based on the findings, away from casting accusations of negligence."
It is worth noting that the preliminary agreement with the IMF stipulates limiting the use of public assets and revenues to cover losses and repay deposits.
However, some MPs are trying to place full responsibility on the state, insisting it restructures the old debt, commits to repaying it, and embarks on a new public debt, increasing social spending on a population where 80% live below multiple dimensions of poverty lines.
Moreover, the state is expected to invest in a crumbling infrastructure. Above all, it must bear primary responsibility for deposit repayment. The sources deemed this equation nearly impossible.
In conclusion, the sources stressed, "If the Lebanese can come up with a miracle, the IMF will be very happy and will learn from the experience if it succeeds. But forcing it into an attempt now confirms that its success is among the impossible."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Parliament
IMF
Next
The government faces two options
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-05
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
Press Highlights
2023-10-05
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-17
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-17
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:29
The government faces two options
Press Highlights
03:29
The government faces two options
0
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Is there a new 'displacement' plan from Gaza?
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Is there a new 'displacement' plan from Gaza?
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-28
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
Press Highlights
2023-10-28
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
0
World News
2023-10-19
China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war
World News
2023-10-19
China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
2
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
3
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
4
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
5
Middle East News
13:25
Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'
Middle East News
13:25
Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
7
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
8
Middle East News
08:41
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Middle East News
08:41
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More