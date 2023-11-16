The government faces two options

Press Highlights
2023-11-16 | 03:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The government faces two options
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The government faces two options

The tense situation in the south and its repercussions on the local scene have reflected a sense of urgency in the domestic political landscape to expedite the process of filling vacancies in the military institution.

This article was originally published in, translated from online newspaper Al Anbaa.
This comes as Army Commander General Joseph Aoun is approaching the retirement age on January 10, and the country is entering the holiday season starting mid-December.

In the past few hours, there have been contacts involving key headquarters in Ain El-Tineh, the Grand Serail, Baabda Palace, Dar al-Fatwa, and the Parliament, and the purpose was to advocate for the protection of the military institution by preventing a vacuum in the leadership of the army.

So far, two obstacles have hindered this: first, the Free Patriotic Movement's rejection of the idea of extension, insisting on an appointment exclusively, and second, demands from some MPs and Sunni figures to consider the position of the Director-General of the Internal Security Forces in such a settlement.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Lebanese

Government

Army

Army Commander

Parliament rejects committee formation to investigate deposit 'Loss’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-23

Berri receives Army Commander and Brazilian ambassador: Lebanon is committed to international legitimacy and is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-14

Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-19

Qatari Ambassador confirms solidarity with Lebanon in meeting with Army Commander

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Parliament rejects committee formation to investigate deposit 'Loss’

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Is there a new 'displacement' plan from Gaza?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02

Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-28

Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2023-10-19

China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
08:41

Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More