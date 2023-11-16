News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The government faces two options
Press Highlights
2023-11-16 | 03:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The government faces two options
The tense situation in the south and its repercussions on the local scene have reflected a sense of urgency in the domestic political landscape to expedite the process of filling vacancies in the military institution.
This article was originally published in, translated from online newspaper Al Anbaa.
This comes as Army Commander General Joseph Aoun is approaching the retirement age on January 10, and the country is entering the holiday season starting mid-December.
In the past few hours, there have been contacts involving key headquarters in Ain El-Tineh, the Grand Serail, Baabda Palace, Dar al-Fatwa, and the Parliament, and the purpose was to advocate for the protection of the military institution by preventing a vacuum in the leadership of the army.
So far, two obstacles have hindered this: first, the Free Patriotic Movement's rejection of the idea of extension, insisting on an appointment exclusively, and second, demands from some MPs and Sunni figures to consider the position of the Director-General of the Internal Security Forces in such a settlement.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Lebanese
Government
Army
Army Commander
Parliament rejects committee formation to investigate deposit 'Loss’
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-23
Berri receives Army Commander and Brazilian ambassador: Lebanon is committed to international legitimacy and is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself
Lebanon News
2023-10-23
Berri receives Army Commander and Brazilian ambassador: Lebanon is committed to international legitimacy and is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-19
Qatari Ambassador confirms solidarity with Lebanon in meeting with Army Commander
Lebanon News
2023-09-19
Qatari Ambassador confirms solidarity with Lebanon in meeting with Army Commander
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:29
Parliament rejects committee formation to investigate deposit 'Loss’
Press Highlights
02:29
Parliament rejects committee formation to investigate deposit 'Loss’
0
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Is there a new 'displacement' plan from Gaza?
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Is there a new 'displacement' plan from Gaza?
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-28
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
Press Highlights
2023-10-28
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
0
World News
2023-10-19
China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war
World News
2023-10-19
China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
2
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
3
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
4
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
5
Middle East News
13:25
Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'
Middle East News
13:25
Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
7
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
8
Middle East News
08:41
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Middle East News
08:41
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More