What did a Hamas leader reveal about the battle and negotiations?

After the Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Shifa Hospital, one chapter of the ground attack on the Gaza Strip seems to have folded, without the Israeli leadership achieving its goals in this incursion. What comes next, and what impact will it have on the course of the ground battle and ceasefire negotiations?



It's known that the Israeli enemy tried to give military value to Al-Shifa Hospital to justify its attack and create an image of victory within it.



They promoted the idea that "Hamas" uses it as a main headquarters, claiming that there is an operations room for Mohammed Al-Daif beneath it, and even relying on finding some Israeli captives in its corridors to appear as a heroic rescuer, mitigating the damage to the image of the army and political leadership after the operation al-Aqsa Flood strike.



However, Israeli assumptions were in vain as the occupation forces left the hospital empty-handed, except for some meager "spoils" that were not sufficient to restore their reputation and raise the banner of victory.



In this sense, it seemed as if the Israelis first lied, then believed their lie and convinced the Americans to cover up the battle for control of the hospitals (Al-Shifa, Al-Rantisi, Al-Quds, and Al-Indonesi) which turned into a substitute for the lost targets in the Israeli arsenal, amid the failure of the occupation army to achieve any real military accomplishment against the "Al-Qassam Brigades" and other Palestinian factions.



But how did the balance of power on the ground change after the enemy's occupation of the Al-Shifa Hospital, which had gained special symbolism in the battle?



A high-rank source in Hamas emphasized to "al-Joumhouria" that this matter does not carry any military implications and, therefore, does not constitute a setback for the resistance, which did not engage in any actual fighting around the hospitals to preserve them and out of consideration for their privacy.



The source pointed out that "Al-Shifa Hospital is located about a kilometer from the sea and the coastal line, which is essentially a 'soft belly' used by the enemy to infiltrate through it in some places, taking advantage of its warships spread in the sea to protect its back in this axis."

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria.

The source confirmed that "Al-Qassam Brigades" and other Palestinian resistance forces are still steadfast in the northern Gaza Strip. It is not true that they lost control of it, considering what happened as a localized incursion into some agricultural lands and wide streets, "knowing that the occupation soldiers do not dare to leave their vehicles in the areas they advanced into, fearing being targeted."



The source explained that the defensive plan developed before the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation on October 7 is still in effect and applied accurately. It involves the possibility of cutting off the Gaza Strip and severing communication between its governorates, "by granting each region self-sufficiency in military and logistical capabilities that allow it to defend itself for several months."



The leadership source emphasized that Benjamin Netanyahu had hoped to catch his breath after his forces entered Al-Shifa Hospital, deluding himself that he would deliver a strong blow to "Hamas" and liberate some Israeli prisoners. However, the major failure suffered will push him to rely exclusively on the option of negotiation to recover some detainees and contain the pressure he faces within the entity."



The source revealed that "Hamas" had offered a five-day humanitarian truce, including the release of 50 detained civilians in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children in Israeli prisons, in addition to opening the Rafah crossing for the transfer of fuel and aid to the entire Gaza Strip, not just a part of it. He explained that "the enemy rejected this offer and proposed a truce lasting only 24 hours, which we completely opposed. The American side then proposed a truce for three continuous days, but the occupation rejected that as well, suggesting that the truce be for 4 hours daily over three days, which we cannot accept."



The source considered that Netanyahu is stuck between two big dilemmas, "If he agrees to a long-term truce, he fears that it will provide an opportunity for his opponents within the entity to increase their attack against him to remove him and hold him accountable. If he continues the war for a long time, the losses of his army will increase, and international pressure on him to stop the aggression will intensify."



The source pointed out that Sara, Netanyahu's wife, influences his decisions and involves him in positions that he has to retract, as happened when he accused the security and intelligence agencies of bearing responsibility for the October 7 attack before later withdrawing that accusation.



The source expressed confidence that Netanyahu is finished, and the utmost he can do is delay his end a little.







