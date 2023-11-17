Is the Decision to Postpone the Army Commander's Retirement a Victim of Political Tug-of-War?

Press Highlights
2023-11-17 | 01:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Is the Decision to Postpone the Army Commander&#39;s Retirement a Victim of Political Tug-of-War?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Is the Decision to Postpone the Army Commander's Retirement a Victim of Political Tug-of-War?

Hour by hour, discussions about the fate of the army leadership are evolving. No final decision yet, with one confirmed fact: the Americans have forcefully intervened to prevent a vacuum at the head of the military institution, and officials have met with a group of officer candidates for the position. An additional factor indicates that Hezbollah is following the lead of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in decision-making, and whether it's the Parliament Speaker or the caretaker government, both prefer to postpone the decision on the commander until the end of General Joseph Aoun's term, imposing the alternative solution of extension or appointing a new successor.
 
Currently, the issue of extension for the current commander dominates discussions for officials, overshadowing other files. The first and most crucial among them is the presidential file, whose fate is tied to a settlement related to the overall situation in the region. The issue of the army commander and his successor also witnesses the trajectory of international regional discussions, with external players like the Americans searching for a solution to avoid a military institution vacuum.
 
 
The file of the army leadership has an unknown destiny, oscillating between extending the term for the current commander for six months or appointing a new army commander. Both options are in circulation, and the moment of decision has not yet arrived, although the atmosphere suggests otherwise.
 
Gradually, it appears that the extension is moving away from the current commander in favor of appointing a new army commander. The circulated names qualified for the position are not many and are almost limited to three candidates, but one among them has better chances, confirmed by informed sources that his appointment has been preliminarily settled and enjoys the approval of all political parties with close external ties.

Reliable information suggested that an agreement was reached two days ago between those involved in the file, deciding to appoint a new army commander instead of postponing the retirement of the current commander. The information made available to Nidaa al-Watan newspaper suggested that the nominated successor has been informed of the decision, having met with Berri and other officials who briefed him on their deliberations.

He was among the military figures included in the tour of the American officials to address the situation of the military institution; it is noteworthy that what matters to the USA in Lebanon right now is preventing a vacuum at the head of the military institution. There is information that there are two US approaches to the military leadership file. The first supports extending the term for the current commander, and the second is indifferent to names as much as it is concerned with filling the position and avoiding a vacuum.


Despite affirmations from close associates of his extension support, political sources deny Hezbollah's approval of extending the term for the army commander, indicating that they are not willing to engage in a battle for it. Still, they will not oppose it if the extension occurs.
 
Hezbollah does not want to adopt the vacuum in the Maronite third position, aligning behind the positions of the Free Patriotic Movement and former President Michel Aoun, claiming that the opposition is Christian. At the same time, Berri supports the extension, considering it part of the government's tasks, but he is not ready to convince his ally to extend from within the
government.
 
In the latest circulated formulas for appointing a genuine commander, approval from Gebran Bassil, the Shiite duo, and Bkerke is required to consider the appointment within a comprehensive package that is prepared with prudence and calm. However, it is not known whether Prime Minister Najib Mikati will agree to it.

Despite the desire of some to reach a decision, things are open to more than one possibility, as it is a known tradition in Lebanon that the final solution is usually dependent on the last moments.

Press Highlights

LAF

Army

Army Commander

Lebanon

What did a Hamas leader reveal about the battle and negotiations?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-23

Berri receives Army Commander and Brazilian ambassador: Lebanon is committed to international legitimacy and is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-19

Qatari Ambassador confirms solidarity with Lebanon in meeting with Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-16

Sources to LBCI: Prime Minister requests postponement of debate on Army Commander's retirement, awaiting further deliberation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15

Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

What did a Hamas leader reveal about the battle and negotiations?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-16

The government faces two options

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-16

Parliament rejects committee formation to investigate deposit 'Loss’

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-16

Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Washington bans US companies from investing in China's artificial intelligence sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-30

US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02

Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:30

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

LBCI
Middle East News
12:39

Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Israeli army discovers footage linked to Hamas hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Diplomatic moves: Prospects of Yemeni peace agreement gain momentum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More