Army Commander’s fate hangs on Cabinet session amidst opposition and intensive communications
Press Highlights
2023-11-18 | 01:50
Army Commander's fate hangs on Cabinet session amidst opposition and intensive communications
Sources revealed to Al Joumhouria, following the matter of filling the vacancy in the army command that there is a high possibility of holding a Cabinet session next Monday to extend the term of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria.
There may also be an appointment of a Chief of Staff if the ongoing intense communications lead to an agreement among the majority of political forces represented in the government.
This indicates progress in addressing the issue, according to MP Faisal Karami, who quoted President Nabih Berri during a visit by a delegation from the "National Accord Bloc" on Friday.
The sources informed Al Joumhouria that Hezbollah's stance on the matter has become clear.
In addition, the party's leadership has conveyed to those concerned, that the Council of Ministers will appoint a new army commander if there is a possibility of agreeing on the name of a candidate for the position.
However, if there is no consensus on the appointment, then extending the term of General Aoun in the Cabinet for a study period is necessary.
Responding to a question about the Free Patriotic Movement's opposition to the extension and what if there is no agreement with them on the appointment, the sources stated, "The situation may move towards appointment or extension without the consent of the movement, within the available legal framework.”
“The important thing for the party in any case is to avoid a vacuum in the leadership of the army after January 10, 2024. Therefore, intensive communications are ongoing to reach an agreement on the solution, which the party prefers,” the sources continued.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is awaiting the government's decision on this matter in the coming days.
If a decision is made, the matter will be concluded. If not, he will call for a legislative session, including a proposal to extend the term of the army commander and also the proposal to extend the terms of the heads of security agencies.
Information was circulated to Al Joumhouria that some parliamentary blocs’ attendance at the legislative session that Berri will call for will be limited to discussing the proposal of the army commander’s term extension and voting for it without addressing other agendas.
Ain al-Tineh sources reported to Al Joumhouria: "The Speaker does not accept partial attendance, and therefore, the convening of the session is conditional on the presence of parliamentary blocs for this session and their participation in legislating the other ordinary items listed on the agenda before reaching the repeated urgent proposals.
The sources added: “Any attempt to attend only to vote on a specific item means that the session will not be held."
