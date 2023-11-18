News
Fatah's mechanism for unity amidst rising concern in Ain Al-Helweh
Press Highlights
2023-11-18 | 02:43
4
min
Fatah's mechanism for unity amidst rising concern in Ain Al-Helweh
The security situation in Ain al-Hilweh remains a concern, unsettling political forces, the public, and civil society organizations, fearing sudden tension with the slightest incident.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan
Following the Israeli aggression on Gaza, Fatah movement initiated practical steps to ease the tension as part of its desire to unify the Palestinian stance and organize supportive activities for Gaza and its people.
Palestinian sources informed Nidaa Al-Watan that Fatah in Lebanon, led by Ambassador Ashraf Dabbour, has engaged in communications and meetings with the "Islamic Ansar League."
An agreement has been reached to establish a mechanism for immediate communication in case of any conflict or the emergence of any complaint to address it.
According to the sources, the bilateral mechanism (leaders from both sides) has successfully resolved some issues and addressed others based on the camp's interest, security, stability, and preventing any strife or tension.
The mechanism came especially at a time when the Palestinian cause requires united efforts to defend it against projects aiming to eliminate it and abolish the right of return.
Simultaneously, a "Committee for Concord to Preserve the Camps" was announced, consisting of Haj Mansour Azzam, Haj Abu Khaled Khattab, and activists Aasif Moussa and Ziad Shihabi.
Its goal is to ease tension, enhance national and Islamic unity, and strengthen cooperation among the camp's residents after the repercussions of the recent clashes, which created a situation susceptible to tension or explosion at the slightest incident.
Activist Moussa explained to Nidaa Al-Watan that the committee "consulted with national and Palestinian Islamic political forces before its announcement, aligning its responsibilities with the desired goals in the camps, especially Ain al-Hilweh.”
“This is crucial amid the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the West Bank, and all of Palestine,” emphasizing the need to unify positions and overcome differences.
“Lebanese leaders and references were also involved in the picture," and "it requires unified efforts from all parties to overcome the danger and delicacy of the current situation after the repercussions of the recent clashes," he added.
The committee held its first meeting at the residence of Haj Abu Khaled Khattab in Sidon, with representatives from factions of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the Palestinian Forces Alliance, Islamic forces, Ansar Allah, the Reform movement, the Association of Islamic Charitable Projects, and the People’s Committee.
Consultations took place on the action plan, agreeing on a mechanism to address and ease tensions in Ain al-Hilweh and enhance ties among its residents.
The committee expressed the need to control the media discourse, halt campaigns that might escalate the situation in the camp, and focus on supporting the steadfastness of our people in Gaza and all of Palestine.
It called on all camp residents to rally and collaborate with it to benefit the camp and its people.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Fatah
Lebanon
Ain Al-Hilweh
Palestine
Gaza
War
Army Commander’s fate hangs on Cabinet session amidst opposition and intensive communications
Previous
