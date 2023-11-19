Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act

The daily images broadcasted from the Gaza Strip about Israeli "brutality" have yet to stir the conscience of the world, which seems content with statements and positions that do not rise to the level of the event.While others conspire against the Palestinian people left to their fate, fighting and remaining steadfast in their land, clinging to their right to existence, freedom, and security, and confronting the old and new Zionist plans for displacement.In Lebanon, Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt reiterated his call to "not be drawn into war," but he urged vigilance, saying, "When we see this quantity of fleets at sea, one must prepare for something greater to come."On the domestic front, Jumblatt emphasized the necessity of national unity, stating, "It would have been better if a president were elected, whoever it may be. Today, there is disagreement over appointing a military commander. Our army is resilient, significant, and essential; I do not understand why these 'narrow' disputes over a presidency that may or may not come."In this context, differences persist regarding addressing the vacancy in the military establishment.Political sources told Al Anbaa that Prime Minister Najib Mikati is hesitant to discuss this matter in the Cabinet session on Monday unless behind-the-scenes consultations lead to a consensus solution.They suggest the possibility of postponing the discussion on an extension or appointment until the end of the current month.The sources believe that the proposed names for the position of army commander are satisfactory in terms of competence and qualifications.Still, the choice of extending the current commander requires a proposal from the Minister of Defense, while the appointment process requires more procedures.Former MP Ali Darwish stated in an interview with Al Anbaa that "so far, there is no final solution to this issue," quoting Prime Minister Mikati's desire for a solution "within a consensual formula.""According to Mikati, this matter has a Maronite specificity, and Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi has an opinion on it, while Maronite political forces differ. In the Cabinet, matters have not reached a two-thirds agreement. The Minister of Defense will present the proposal, and so far, there is no final vision for it."He expects the Cabinet to hold a special session to address this issue if behind-the-scenes contacts "mature."However, the question remains about the sincerity of the intentions of the concerned parties in the face of the increasing danger and their conviction of the need to move beyond narrow calculations, complete pending matters, and prioritize files that will undoubtedly help fortify the country against any event that may arise.