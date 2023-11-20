The extension of the Army Commander's term is back in focus

2023-11-20 | 01:29
The extension of the Army Commander&#39;s term is back in focus
0min
The extension of the Army Commander's term is back in focus

Informed sources affirm to "Al-Akhbar" newspaper that extending the Army Commander's tenure has again taken the forefront as a necessary option, given external pressures advocating for it, notably from Washington and Doha. 

This is in addition to the overall Christian stance, supported under the cover of Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
In this context, sources highlight the "delicacy of the government's situation."

Even if the two-thirds quorum is met in the Cabinet to approve the appointment, the decision will face significant Christian opposition, potentially yielding negative consequences for the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM). This may lead the party to reconsider the idea of the appointment if it fails to impose the mechanism of the mobile decree.

