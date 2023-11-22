Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?

2023-11-22 | 00:44
Will Gaza&#39;s ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?
2min
Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?

On the eve of the ceasefire in the Gaza war, which includes Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes have once again killed journalists and civilians in the South amidst a wave of escalating tensions that reached a new peak on Tuesday. 

This escalation was discussed in the briefing presented by the United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, to the Security Council regarding the implementation of Resolution 1701 (2006).

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
What is the fate of the South in the anticipated Gaza ceasefire?

Official sources revealed to "Nidaa Al-Watan" that the Gaza ceasefire "will apply to southern Lebanon, with Hezbollah committed to it on the condition that Israel also adheres to it." Sources indicated that discussions between the army and Hezbollah had previously taken place to reach a ceasefire, allowing residents of the border area to harvest olives and process tobacco crops. 

However, these efforts were unsuccessful due to the escalating situation.

From the South to New York, diplomatic sources reported that the Security Council session, dedicated to reviewing the implementation of Resolution 1701, "had routine discussions, albeit in exceptional circumstances." 

In Washington, the White House stated that the Russian armed group "Wagner" is "preparing to enhance air defenses for Hezbollah or the Tehran regime, in an unprecedented defense collaboration between US adversaries."

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Middle East News

Gaza

Ceasefire

South

Lebanon

Israel

War

Budget 2024: The BDL, with its Council, will not fund a budget deficit approved by parliament under any circumstances
This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation
