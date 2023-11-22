Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours

2023-11-22 | 02:18
Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours
Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours

According to sources, Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian is set to visit Lebanon in the upcoming hours. 

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.
Abdollahian is expected to meet with Lebanon's Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday.

The visit will likely include meetings with various Lebanese and Palestinian political leaders.

