Member of the "Development and Liberation Bloc" MP Qassem Hashem, announced that "the visits of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to Lebanon have been repeated in the recent 45 days during the war on Gaza, and his visit to Beirut today is normal due to the intertwining of relations and the overlap of crises at this stage.”



“Certainly, there must be continuous consultation at the regional level, and we must look positively at the meetings and contacts, especially since there are more than one issue linked together, such as the issue of the ceasefire that begins today, Thursday,” he said to Nidaa al-Watan.

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al_watan.



"If the ceasefire succeeds, it must leave positive effects on Lebanon, especially in the south, given the decision to link the conflict zone in the region, and it depends on the extent of the Israeli entity's commitment to the ceasefire,” he added.



"We are facing a reckless, adventurous, and treacherous enemy that does not abide by conventions, international laws, or decisions. This is its nature of avoiding any commitment, and this entity has never adhered to decisions. So how can some Lebanese call for the implementation of Resolution 1701, unfortunately?" he explained.

Hashem asked through Nidaa al-Watan’s website: "Where has this entity committed to Resolution 1701? Has this entity applied fundamental clauses of this resolution, especially the issue of its withdrawal from the southern Ghajar area? Lebanon has been violated by its daily violations on land, sea, and air."



He continued: "Regarding the ceasefire in Gaza today, the matter depends on the extent of this enemy's commitment to this ceasefire, and if there is a connection between the path from Gaza to Lebanon, it will positively reflect on Lebanon in all cases."



He added that "the enemy has always hoped to breach the rules of engagement and expand the scope of its strikes into Lebanese territory.”

“We must be ready and vigilant in all cases," he warned.

In response to a question about whether the presidential election file is postponed due to developments in the region, Hashem answered that If some parties took the initiatives launched by Berri, Lebanon would have had a new president.



“The file has nothing to do with Gaza, and it would have been more appropriate for us to benefit from what is happening in Gaza to expedite the election of a president and the reformation of the authorities to be fully prepared. Unfortunately, some did not respond to Berri's repeated calls for dialogue among the Lebanese components under one slogan, which is the presidency of the republic,” he explained.



In response to a question about concerns about the expansion of the vacuum to affect the leadership of the army, he elaborated, saying: "As the 'Development and Liberation' bloc, we are in favor of the stability of the military institution and not involving it in any crisis of vacuum.”

“Everyone should reach an understanding to prevent a vacuum in the military institution, and there are many exits on the level of commitment to constitutional and legal mechanisms," Qassem explained.



Regarding the similarity between the extension file for Aoun and the extension for General Abbas Ibrahim, which was not completed, Hashem said: "No, the matters are different, and there is another circumstance, and we must take advantage of every positive loophole in the hope that this file will take its natural course."



Hashem refused to answer a question about the bloc's position on extending General Aoun's term, saying: "We are against any vacuum in the army leadership; this is forbidden. We are in favor of filling the vacancies in the military council due to the exceptional circumstances the country is going through, and we must take advantage of any loophole, and there are multiple exits."



He concluded: "Lebanon needs the spirit of independence in its national and unifying sense, and the return to the methodology of understanding and consensus among the Lebanese. Independence was achieved by the unity of the Lebanese, and we must look for common ground among the Lebanese components to provide a lot for our country and to secure a national safety net to protect Lebanon from everything that happens in its surroundings."



