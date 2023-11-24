News
Uncertainty Looms: Deliberations and Dilemmas in the Army Command Quandary
Press Highlights
2023-11-24 | 00:44
Uncertainty Looms: Deliberations and Dilemmas in the Army Command Quandary
The picture is still not clear regarding the army command dossier, and possible options are still under consideration. It could either involve appointing a new army commander in the cabinet or extending the term of the current commander, General Joseph Aoun, by amending the law in the parliament.
Government sources have confirmed to the "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper that there will be no cabinet session next week or even in the foreseeable future.
The study prepared by the Secretary-General of the Cabinet, Judge Mahmoud Makieh, did not finalize the options but presented several possibilities, each accompanied by its mechanism and outcomes. It concluded that the decision remains political.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria.
The same sources revealed that Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati's hesitation in addressing the matter is because "Hezbollah" has not yet clarified its position on this issue.
Hezbollah is now in a dilemma with two options: either satisfy the leader of the "Free Patriotic Movement" MP Gebran Bassil with the appointment or not stand against Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi and proceed with the option of extension.
The sources also pointed out that Mikati will conduct a new round of communications immediately upon his return from the climate summit held this year in the United Arab Emirates next week to act accordingly.
It is suggested that Mikati may not propose the extension within the cabinet to avoid legal challenges. As for the appointment, he may proceed with it, considering it falls within the government's powers, but he prefers political consensus on the matter.
