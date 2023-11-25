Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns

The Americans are exerting serious pressure on Israel to prevent escalation with Lebanon, Western diplomatic sources told Al-Joumhouria.In the same vein, the French are taking action towards Lebanon and Israel to send direct messages to Lebanese and Israeli officials to avoid military escalation, they added.Responding to a question about the truce that took effect in Gaza Friday, the sources stated, "The truce is a positive development and may provide a window for 'breathing.' We hope it extends for longer periods."They added: "However, the situation still raises concerns, especially since we have not seen a final solution to the Gaza issue. Additionally, southern Lebanon is in a state of war; thus, the situation could deteriorate into a major explosion at any moment."The sources affirmed that "the risks of a regional war are still present. While this possibility is currently less likely than it was weeks ago, it cannot be ruled out."This is due to international pressures, with the Americans playing a role in this regard, as well as the French, especially at the beginning of the war when Israel was about to wage war on two fronts simultaneously, Lebanon and Gaza.