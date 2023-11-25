French presidential envoy Le Drian set to return to Lebanon: Dual mission ahead

2023-11-25 | 03:34
2min
French presidential envoy Le Drian set to return to Lebanon: Dual mission ahead

French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian will return to Lebanon soon at the end of his tour in the region.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.

He will be coming on a dual mission: delivering a French message emphasizing the avoidance of the war's expansion to Lebanon and the region and reactivating the Lebanese presidential electoral process.

A diplomatic source confirmed to Al-Joumhouria that Le Drian is coming to Lebanon at the end of his tour in the region. 

The French position on the presidential election has faced many criticisms, especially regarding the presidential equation.

The idea was based on an equation that ensures the election of a president and the appointment of a prime minister who implements the required reforms for Lebanon. 

However, some portrayed France as talking about one person, although this was not its position, and the French initiative is based on the fundamental idea of helping Lebanon out of the crisis and achieving the necessary reforms for the country.
 

