Qatari and Egyptian mediators bridge Gaza truce implementation gaps





This article was initially published in, translated from the online newspaper Al-Anbaa.

Until late last night, the Qatari and Egyptian mediators were exerting efforts to resolve the delay in continuing the implementation of the truce agreement in Gaza.

This was due to the Israeli occupation's non-compliance with its commitments in the exchange agreement, especially the failure to enter the agreed-upon number of trucks carrying food, medical aid, and fuel into the northern strip and manipulating the list of Palestinian prisoners.



The truce was on the verge of collapsing if not for the intense efforts that led to resolving the issue in the final hours.



These efforts accompanied the Israeli pressures and threats to return to military operations if Hamas did not release the second batch before midnight. Meanwhile, the movement maintained its stance on the issue of admitting more aid.



On the second day of the truce, Israeli violations occurred, especially in the northern areas of Gaza, where shots were fired to prevent citizens from inspecting their homes and belongings.



The extensive damage in these areas due to the bombings and airstrikes over the past forty-five days became evident.



Similar violations continued in southern Lebanon, with Israel firing toward farmers attempting to inspect their livelihood and crops. This gunfire also hit a UNIFIL vehicle.



As for the West Bank, the occupying forces continued their incursions into several cities and towns, resulting in casualties and injuries, along with the arrest of more Palestinian youths.



Despite the obstacles on the second day of the truce, security sources told Al-Anbaa that the truce would be extended for an additional four days if it proceeded peacefully.



In addition, the sources pointed out that Qatar, Egypt, Russia, and China are working to make this initiative successful, and communications with the United States and Israel have continued in this regard.



Regarding Lebanese political affairs, the meeting between Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul was notable.



Political sources have told Al-Anbaa that Mikati's visits to several Arab and regional countries, along with his meetings with their leaders, aimed at neutralizing Lebanon and preventing Israel from dragging it into a wide-ranging war that cannot endure in these circumstances.



Additionally, these efforts aimed to help Lebanon overcome its crises, particularly resolving the presidential vacuum and electing a president.



Commenting on Mikati's visit to Istanbul, former MP Ali Darwish said to Al-Anbaa that Turkey, as an influential country in the region, has taken positive initiatives to assist Lebanon several times, whether that was at the level of Lebanon as a country or at the level of the city of Tripoli in particular.



Moreover, he highlighted the need for Mikati's meetings to encourage Turkey to help Lebanon positively, play a positive role in prolonging the truce in Gaza and its impact on the situation in the south, and contribute to Lebanon, similar to China's assistance of one million dollars for the treatment of victims of Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.



Notably, China had previously provided $6 million to install solar energy for all Ogero centers in Lebanon.



Darwish added: “In light of the continuing war on Lebanon, this meeting between Mikati and Erdogan was necessary to encourage Turkey to help Lebanon on the one hand and to conduct a reading of the reality at the level of the Middle East and propose sustainable solutions within an international formula to stabilize the truce."



Simultaneously, political sources mentioned the return of French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Lebanon to continue his contacts with political forces, urging them to elect a president and work towards restoring political life in Lebanon—a rare opportunity.



According to the sources, the chances of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun for the presidency are high despite the ongoing controversies.



If the efforts to elect a president succeed, appointing the army commander, the military council, and the chief of staff becomes possible.



The sources believe Hezbollah will not object to the army commander's candidacy this time and may seek to convince its ally, MP Gebran Bassil, to accept it.



Darwish considered Le Drian's visit a continuation of the French initiative, hoping it would bring some ideas to put the presidential file back on track.



Efforts are racing against time on all paths, hoping to soften rigid positions and push toward solutions that fortify the internal front against external storms.