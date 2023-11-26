MP Ghada Ayoub supports Army Commander’s term extension, advocates for Resolution 1701 implemenation





This article was initially published in, translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anba.

Member of the Strong Republic Bloc, MP Ghada Ayoub, warned that war is at the doorstep, stating that "Lebanon cannot bear the consequences and repercussions of this war."

She emphasized the importance of “returning to the constitution and legitimacy, implementing international resolutions, and electing a president for Lebanon is the solution to protect Lebanon. Let us go back and bring our viewpoints closer, instead of deepening this difference and political division that is increasing day by day.”



Ayoub mentioned to Al-Anba: "Amid the negative repercussions of the Israeli war on Gaza, in addition to the suffering endured by the Lebanese people, the primary call remains the election of a president for the republic to restore the regularity of constitutional institutions and the supreme public authorities.”



“However, practically and over the past year, 14 sessions were held, but unfortunately, we have not been able to elect a president. It has become clear which group obstructs the election sessions and withdraws from them, and which group contributes to the election of a president with a clear name and candidate supported by more than one faction,” Ayoub said.



She continued: “Hence, the direction of obstruction is known, and today, with a single candidate from the resistance team and no change in the rules of the game or addressing the obstacles, Lebanon risks remaining in presidential vacuum, especially as we may witness a vacuum in the leadership of the army. Therefore, the fundamental cry today for the right path to salvation is for the MPs to come together, placing the nation's interest above all considerations."



Responding to a question about the possibility of electing a president in these turbulent circumstances, Ayoub said: "The more we immerse ourselves in the Gaza war, the greater its negative effects on the Lebanese internal situation, increasing assassinations and aggression in targeting civilians and journalists by Israel."



Ayoub continued: “Therefore, the call is to prioritize the nation's interest above all considerations. Since Lebanon is not a priority for most countries, MPs, parties, and political currents must gather to open the parliament for the president's election and not wait for foreign decisions."



Furthermore, regarding the possibility of candidate Sleiman Frangieh reaching the presidency in these circumstances and the progress of the extension options for Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, Ayoub considered that Frangieh cannot reach the presidency because, until now, the number of votes in his favor has not changed.



On the contrary, there is increased division regarding the role of Hezbollah and its weapon and project. There is a sharp division in Lebanon, and this must be addressed because there is a possibility of getting involved in a war, given the significant security threat to its stability.



Ayoub considered that “it is impossible to change the army commander in these circumstances. Therefore, the national interest requires us to propose a law to delay the retirement of the army commander in parliament if he is not extended due to the defense minister's refusal to sign the extension decree. “



“Consequently, we will go to parliament to extend it, preserving the military institution and the stability of the security situation. This aligns with the Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi's call for the invalidity of appointing a new army commander through a caretaker government and the absence of a president,” Ayoub stated.



In addition, she said that based on the law and in line with all legal principles, the extension law proposal may be correct, despite the rejection of the Free Patriotic Movement team and Defense Minister Maurice Slim and their reference to the Free Patriotic Movement.



Ayoub said: “They want appointments for personal interests and personal animosities with the army commander.”



Regarding the confrontations in the south between Israel and the resistance, Ayoub affirmed that the criminal acts and killings adopted by the Israeli war machine have no description, saying, “This prompted us, as the Strong Republic Bloc, to call for the necessity of implementing Resolution 1701, which was supposed to be implemented since 2006, to prevent the possibilities of war from returning and not give Israel pretexts for aggression against Lebanon. “



Ayoub explained: “Despite many violations by both parties over the years, we believe that today is the right time to implement this resolution to neutralize the area south of the Litani from any action and reaction, whether by Palestinian factions or the Qassam Brigades, Al-Fajr Forces, and others.”



She concluded: “Every day, a new armed group appears on the southern scene. Official Lebanon is urged to prevent signs of illegal weapons to protect the south and ensure that Lebanon is shielded from any war if Israel decides to wage one against it.”