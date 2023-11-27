News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
Press Highlights
2023-11-27 | 02:09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati concluded his visit to Turkey on Saturday, culminating in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Discussions centered on the unfolding events in Gaza, southern Lebanon and the looming possibility of the war spreading across the region.
As the acting head of the Lebanese government due to the presidential vacuum, caretaker Prime Minister Mikati holds a degree of legitimacy and strives to take preventive measures against any potential outbreak of war.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
Mikati has previously acknowledged that the decision-making power regarding peace and war is not within his hands, a reality recognized not only by Turkey but also by Hezbollah and Iran.
Turkey, like other Western and Arab nations, shares concerns about the eruption of hostilities on the southern front. Mikati's visit to Turkey holds significance due to the special relationship between Beirut and Ankara. Turkey aims to play a role in the Middle East, prioritizing Lebanon's security and stability. Turkey also seeks to establish itself as a regional power that cannot be overlooked.
Despite its support for the Palestinian cause, Turkey is a crucial member of the NATO alliance and maintains special relations with Washington and the West. Moreover, Turkey has not severed its communication with Tel Aviv despite occasional tensions between the two.
During the meeting with Erdogan, Mikati openly discussed Israel's aggressive intentions, seeking Turkey's assistance in preventing the war from escalating and sparing Lebanon from destruction. Erdogan, in turn, emphasized continuous efforts to keep Lebanon out of the war, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of Israel's intentions.
Turkey has a vested interest in the southern situation, especially after participating in international peacekeeping forces since 2006. Any southern conflict would put these forces at risk, prompting Turkey to exert efforts to prevent the spread of war to the south and protect its soldiers from harm.
In summary, Mikati's visit to Turkey aimed to seek Ankara's assistance and intervention.
In response, Erdogan expressed genuine concern for Lebanon's situation and worked towards protecting its security and averting a devastating war.
While the southern front remains a focal point, there are reports of Mikati and Sunni leaders' concerns about the potential unruliness in the Sunni north in the absence of the Future Movement's leadership. Turkey is reportedly attempting to infiltrate northern Sunni regions, where small sympathetic groups align with Erdogan's ideology.
Despite the positive relationship between the Future Movement and Erdogan, the Sunni atmosphere remains rooted in the slogan "Lebanon First" and aligns with Saudi Arabia. There is serious apprehension in the north about the exploitation of Hariri's absence and Saudi disengagement from Lebanon, allowing "The Muslim Brotherhood" to consolidate its presence.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Middle East News
Turkey
Lebanon
Erdogan
Najib Mikati
Regional
Stability
Next
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability
0
World News
2023-09-29
LACC: Lebanon's Sovereignty, Independence, Freedom, and Unity Integral to Regional and International Security and Stability
World News
2023-09-29
LACC: Lebanon's Sovereignty, Independence, Freedom, and Unity Integral to Regional and International Security and Stability
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
Erdogan meets Mikati in Turkey
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
Erdogan meets Mikati in Turkey
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
Press Highlights
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
0
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-26
MP Ghada Ayoub supports Army Commander’s term extension, advocates for Resolution 1701 implemenation
Press Highlights
2023-11-26
MP Ghada Ayoub supports Army Commander’s term extension, advocates for Resolution 1701 implemenation
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-26
Qatari and Egyptian mediators bridge Gaza truce implementation gaps
Press Highlights
2023-11-26
Qatari and Egyptian mediators bridge Gaza truce implementation gaps
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
0
World News
2023-11-21
German Defense Minister arrived in Kyiv on unannounced visit
World News
2023-11-21
German Defense Minister arrived in Kyiv on unannounced visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-31
Egypt's stand against Gaza relocation: Will it hold?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-31
Egypt's stand against Gaza relocation: Will it hold?
0
Middle East News
2023-10-20
Health Ministry: The death toll reaches 4,137 in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2023-10-20
Health Ministry: The death toll reaches 4,137 in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:20
Kaouk: Israel's defeat in Gaza, a testament to unyielding resistance
Lebanon News
06:20
Kaouk: Israel's defeat in Gaza, a testament to unyielding resistance
2
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
3
Middle East News
07:05
Galant Receives Call from US Counterpart: US Interest in Preventing Gaza Conflict from Spreading to Lebanon
Middle East News
07:05
Galant Receives Call from US Counterpart: US Interest in Preventing Gaza Conflict from Spreading to Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
02:09
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
Press Highlights
02:09
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Lebanese Banking Reform Draft: Banks Oppose Foreign Branch References and Deposit Recovery Provisions
6
Press Highlights
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
Press Highlights
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
7
Middle East News
02:27
Israel awaits Hamas' response to extending truce: Israeli army Radio
Middle East News
02:27
Israel awaits Hamas' response to extending truce: Israeli army Radio
8
Lebanon News
05:20
Michel Helou to LBCI: Decisions for Lebanon’s future must remain national
Lebanon News
05:20
Michel Helou to LBCI: Decisions for Lebanon’s future must remain national
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More