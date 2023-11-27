Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel

2023-11-27 | 03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
0min
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel

A source close to Hamas confirmed the movement's approval to extend the ceasefire with Israel for a period between two and four days.

The source said to "Nidaa Al-Watan" that Hamas has communicated this decision to the mediators.
 
It is speculated that the resistance may release between 20 to 40 Israeli prisoners as part of the agreement.

