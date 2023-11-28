Le Drian to hold talks with Army Commander today

Press Highlights
2023-11-28 | 04:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Le Drian to hold talks with Army Commander today
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Le Drian to hold talks with Army Commander today

The arrival of French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to Beirut this evening coincides with the start of the second phase of the truce, which now extends to the southern borders, following the Gaza truce.

Diplomatic sources have indicated that Le Drian will seize the opportunity, away from the noise of artillery, rockets, and explosive marches, to convey to those concerned in Lebanon at all levels that the calm on the southern borders is an opportunity that should not be missed for the return of stability to that region.
 
While awaiting a clearer picture of the talks Le Drian intends to conduct starting tomorrow, information made available to "Nidaa Al-Watan" newspaper suggests that he will meet with Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, today.
 

Press Highlights

Le Drian

France

Lebanon

LAF

Army

Aoun

Presidency

Elections

French Envoy's Unanticipated Visit to Lebanon Sparks Political Speculation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-19

Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-25

UNIFIL: A UNIFIL patrol hit by Israeli army gunfire in Aitaroun, in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-25

Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted suspicious air target infiltrated from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-25

Israeli army targets citizen's car in southern Lebanon, no injuries reported

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:59

French Envoy's Unanticipated Visit to Lebanon Sparks Political Speculation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-27

Mikati to Al-Joumhouria: Lebanon relies on friendly countries' efforts to restore calm in the south

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-27

Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-27

Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-12

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-20

Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

Iranian President's absent from summit announced by Erdogan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war

LBCI
Middle East News
10:57

UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension

LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war

LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More