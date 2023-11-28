News
Le Drian to hold talks with Army Commander today
Press Highlights
2023-11-28 | 04:14
0
min
Le Drian to hold talks with Army Commander today
The arrival of French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to Beirut this evening coincides with the start of the second phase of the truce, which now extends to the southern borders, following the Gaza truce.
Diplomatic sources have indicated that Le Drian will seize the opportunity, away from the noise of artillery, rockets, and explosive marches, to convey to those concerned in Lebanon at all levels that the calm on the southern borders is an opportunity that should not be missed for the return of stability to that region.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
While awaiting a clearer picture of the talks Le Drian intends to conduct starting tomorrow, information made available to "Nidaa Al-Watan" newspaper suggests that he will meet with Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, today.
Press Highlights
Le Drian
France
Lebanon
LAF
Army
Aoun
Presidency
Elections
French Envoy's Unanticipated Visit to Lebanon Sparks Political Speculation
Previous
Related Articles
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
01:59
French Envoy's Unanticipated Visit to Lebanon Sparks Political Speculation
Press Highlights
01:59
French Envoy's Unanticipated Visit to Lebanon Sparks Political Speculation
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-12
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-12
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
Learn More