Le Drian to hold talks with Army Commander today

The arrival of French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to Beirut this evening coincides with the start of the second phase of the truce, which now extends to the southern borders, following the Gaza truce.



Diplomatic sources have indicated that Le Drian will seize the opportunity, away from the noise of artillery, rockets, and explosive marches, to convey to those concerned in Lebanon at all levels that the calm on the southern borders is an opportunity that should not be missed for the return of stability to that region.

While awaiting a clearer picture of the talks Le Drian intends to conduct starting tomorrow, information made available to "Nidaa Al-Watan" newspaper suggests that he will meet with Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, today.