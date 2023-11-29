Two drafts in Le Drian's hand: Exploring presidential initiatives

2023-11-29 | 03:17
0min
Two drafts in Le Drian's hand: Exploring presidential initiatives

The meeting between Jean-Yves Le Drian and the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, according to French sources, focuses on discussing the name of an "acceptable" candidate for the presidential elections, as it is not possible to remain without a president for a long time.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa.

According to sources in the "Amal-Hezbollah duo," the French envoy, according to the duo's information, has two drafts in his hands:

The first is a modified and revised version of his first initiative, "Frangieh-Salam."

The second is an entirely new initiative based on proposing a third option or resorting to open sessions to agree on any option the attendees can unite on.

According to what the sources confirmed to al-Liwaa newspaper, it is seen as a waste of time to link the war in Gaza to the presidential file in Lebanon.
 

