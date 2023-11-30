News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-11-30 | 01:57
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon
Despite the ceasefire, Israeli attacks on the south continued, while Hezbollah kept the front open to all possibilities, freezing its response with border-crossing missiles.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
When the Gaza ceasefire was declared, Hezbollah did not announce that its effect would extend to the south. Automatically, residents returned to their villages without an invitation or official announcement, entering into an undeclared ceasefire, according to Hezbollah's official description.
Throughout the Israeli war, Hezbollah treated the southern front as a support front for Gaza, and its operations were expected to cease simultaneously with the cessation of the Israeli war on Gaza or its entry into a temporary truce.
However, since the ceasefire took effect, Hezbollah has maintained silence, intentionally not declaring its coordination between the two fronts, keeping an air of mystery around it.
On the other hand, Israel did not ask the residents of the north to return to their homes. It deliberately separated the southern and Gaza fronts, evident in its continuous violations of Lebanese territory in the south.
Throughout the days following the ceasefire and since its announcement, spy planes have not ceased in the southern Lebanese sky, and Israel has breached the ceasefire several times by firing shells at Lebanese towns to prevent locals from returning.
Israel has effectively sought to establish a buffer zone on the southern border, resorting to gunfire to deter anyone attempting to approach the border, a point that was accessible before the war in Gaza and deliberately aimed at thwarting those with such intentions.
The situation in the south occupies the forefront of international attention. While the Gaza truce has entered into implementation amid mediation efforts to turn it into a full-fledged truce, Israel's focus remains on the southern front, where it seeks to alter its reality to achieve two crucial goals: pushing Hezbollah away from the borders, especially the Al-Radwan Force and establishing a buffer zone on the borders.
Throughout the past period, during the war and its aftermath, international messages warning Hezbollah against stirring the southern front continued, with Resolution 1701 being of particular international concern regarding its full implementation, especially the part related to Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the southern borders and the prevention of any armed presence.
While the Security Council session on the matter did not yield unusual outcomes, the resolution was a subject of inquiry for the delegates of Western countries, particularly the United States and France.
Hezbollah considers itself unconcerned with the ongoing discussions about Resolution 1701, stating that it will not concede to Israel what it failed to achieve during the war. Its sources say that the primary goal of the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit is to discuss Resolution 1701 and warn against Israel's attempts to provoke a war against Lebanon through the southern gateway.
He is in the process of advising Hezbollah in this regard, informing it of the international and Arab atmosphere regarding the current situation, whether in Gaza and what is being prepared for the long term or in southern Lebanon and its inflamed front.
However, Hezbollah sees that Israel refrains from opening the southern front due to international pressures preventing it from engaging.
But, it attempts to create a different reality by deliberately separating the southern front from the Gaza front, justifying its attacks and leaving itself the freedom to decide on war as compensation for its losses in Gaza.
In its belief, Israel was eager for the ceasefire, whether in Gaza or southern Lebanon, especially after the losses suffered due to the "Burkan" missiles.
Additionally, Israel's current actions were practiced before the Gaza aggression and continued during the ceasefire.
However, it recognizes that any action beyond that will not be undertaken due to its inability to open two fronts. It also knows that any war will not be limited to the southern front alone, and its participation in the aggression on Gaza is a clear indication of the unification of the resistance axis in solidarity with Gaza.
The Israeli side has also been informed through the US envoy Amos Hochstein and others that any aggression on southern Lebanon will open up various possibilities and activate fronts in different areas.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Lebanese
South
Israel
War
Gaza
Hezbollah
Next
Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south
Le Drian's return: Beirut's political momentum amid ceasefires and southern focus
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:48
Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south
Press Highlights
02:48
Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south
0
Press Highlights
01:10
Le Drian's return: Beirut's political momentum amid ceasefires and southern focus
Press Highlights
01:10
Le Drian's return: Beirut's political momentum amid ceasefires and southern focus
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-29
Two drafts in Le Drian's hand: Exploring presidential initiatives
Press Highlights
2023-11-29
Two drafts in Le Drian's hand: Exploring presidential initiatives
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-29
Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-11-29
Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-28
More than 46,000 homes destroyed in Gaza: UN
Middle East News
2023-11-28
More than 46,000 homes destroyed in Gaza: UN
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-30
RSF's findings unveil 'targeted strike' killed Reuters photojournalist Issam Abdallah
Lebanon News
2023-10-30
RSF's findings unveil 'targeted strike' killed Reuters photojournalist Issam Abdallah
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy bid for Lebanon's offshore Blocks 8 and 10
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy bid for Lebanon's offshore Blocks 8 and 10
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands
2
Lebanon News
11:46
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:46
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
3
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
5
Middle East News
10:54
Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient
Middle East News
10:54
Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar
7
Lebanon News
06:09
Ain el-Tineh sources: Le Drian stresses importance of electing a President, no names proposed
Lebanon News
06:09
Ain el-Tineh sources: Le Drian stresses importance of electing a President, no names proposed
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Ceasefire extension challenge: Israeli War Cabinet weighs options amid prisoner exchange dispute
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Ceasefire extension challenge: Israeli War Cabinet weighs options amid prisoner exchange dispute
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More