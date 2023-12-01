Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?





This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria. A diplomatic source from the Arab world has affirmed that French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian reflects the position of France in his presentations.However, the Quintet committee, which includes the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, was not tasked with representing it.

The source emphasized four constants that guide France's approach to the upcoming presidential elections in Lebanon:



- The presidential candidate must not be corrupt.

- The candidate should have a reform-oriented economic project aligned with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

- Capability to mend Lebanon's foreign relations.

- Openness to internal components.



The Arab diplomatic source revealed that France considers Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, as one who meets these criteria.



"We support his election as president if he obtains the required majority. We also do not object to the election of the Army Commander if he garners enough support to lead him to Baabda Palace," the source stated.