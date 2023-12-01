International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

Press Highlights
2023-12-01 | 01:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

Diplomatic sources have confirmed that international pressure to enforce UN Resolution 1701 has reached Lebanese officials from multiple international entities, not solely from French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Sources pointed out that Israeli settlers in the north have rejected returning to their homes without security guarantees, starting with the withdrawal of armed elements south of the Litani River.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
The sources indicated that international pressure on Lebanon to reorganize the situation in the border region will increase over time, and it will be challenging to return to its state before October 7.

They stated, "The steadiness of Lebanese forces is reflected in the issue of border stabilization after Israel's withdrawal from occupied areas and the 13 disputed points. This is in exchange for withdrawing military elements south of the Litani region."

Diplomatic sources highlighted that Paris is handling official discussions regarding the international resolution as the overseeing authority at the United Nations.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

International

Pressure

Lebanon

UN

Resolution

Implementation

Border

South

Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-30

Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28

UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-16

Intense shelling targets border towns in Southern Lebanon, with a projectile falling on an under-construction house

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-26

International Pressure and Diplomacy: Urgent Calls for Lebanese Commitment to UN Resolution 1701

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-30

Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-30

Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-30

Le Drian's return: Beirut's political momentum amid ceasefires and southern focus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-09

Julen Lopetegui leaves Wolverhampton Wanderers by mutual agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29

Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:20

The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More