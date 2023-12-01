News
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
2023-12-01 | 01:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Diplomatic sources have confirmed that international pressure to enforce UN Resolution 1701 has reached Lebanese officials from multiple international entities, not solely from French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Sources pointed out that Israeli settlers in the north have rejected returning to their homes without security guarantees, starting with the withdrawal of armed elements south of the Litani River.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
The sources indicated that international pressure on Lebanon to reorganize the situation in the border region will increase over time, and it will be challenging to return to its state before October 7.
They stated, "The steadiness of Lebanese forces is reflected in the issue of border stabilization after Israel's withdrawal from occupied areas and the 13 disputed points. This is in exchange for withdrawing military elements south of the Litani region."
Diplomatic sources highlighted that Paris is handling official discussions regarding the international resolution as the overseeing authority at the United Nations.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
International
Pressure
Lebanon
UN
Resolution
Implementation
Border
South
