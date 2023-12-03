Strategic Dilemmas: The Complex Dynamics Surrounding the Army Leadership's Extension and Regional Implications

Press Highlights
2023-12-03 | 01:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Strategic Dilemmas: The Complex Dynamics Surrounding the Army Leadership&#39;s Extension and Regional Implications
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Strategic Dilemmas: The Complex Dynamics Surrounding the Army Leadership's Extension and Regional Implications

The performance of both internal and external management of the army leadership file, and the extension for its commander, Joseph Aoun, raises many concerns about the situation in the upcoming phase, especially if it is linked to developments in southern Lebanon.

External forces supporting the extension of the army commander emphasize the importance of maintaining the position amid border confrontations between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

The internal pressure, before international intervention in the extension, had various internal supporters seeking to achieve it.

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.

This external pressure was not justified, especially since if the efforts failed, the opponents would declare a double victory over both internal forces and external will, in addition to the negative moral, political, and security repercussions.

The conflicting explanations given for the extension or opposition to it are intertwined with various issues, including the presidency file, the military institution's status, and restoring stability to southern Lebanon. All of this falls within the context of regional and international negotiations to reach comprehensive or partial solutions to these pending issues.


The main premise guiding countries in their proposals is the importance of avoiding war or military escalation. Therefore, there is a necessity to search for a political solution that ensures stability, theoretically applies Resolution 1701, and reshapes authority in Lebanon.


Two options are presented: settlement or turmoil. These options pose a choice—the first, simple and easy, involves achieving a comprehensive political settlement. The foundation of this settlement would be Hezbollah's willingness, along with external proposals to refrain from engaging in a widespread war. However, this option may come with political and perhaps presidential costs.

The second option would come into play if a major settlement is not reached, and hostilities in the south, particularly in Gaza, continue unabated without the West being able to deter Hezbollah from carrying out military operations against Israeli military sites.



In this case, it is necessary to return to declared positions by the Israelis and Americans, stating that they do not want to go to war with Hezbollah and expand it into Lebanon.



After the Americans and Israelis demand that Hezbollah cease its operations and its refusal to do so, these forces must look for an alternative option to distract the party. This could involve fabricating more political and possibly security problems in the near future internally, based on fueling discord and engaging the party in internal battles to pressure it and make its "back" insecure domestically, based on divisions and rejection of any activity it undertakes.



The threat of the "third option" is clear in this scenario. If added to the already flawed mechanism of managing the "battle" to maintain the army leadership's position and protect the military institution, it will lead to counterproductive results.



This is especially true when considering that if the government resorts to extending the army commander's term without the defense minister's approval, the minister may independently decide to appoint the highest-ranking officer with seniority to lead the army.



This would create duplicity and contribute to numerous fractures within the military institution. The outcome will certainly result in many internal problems, both in terms of security and politics. This will push Hezbollah to become more rigid, once again eliminating the opportunity for the "third option" internationally. Instead, they will stick to their candidate in search of "backing" and avoid criticism, following the equation previously raised by the Secretary-General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.







Press Highlights

Army

LAF

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Navigating Ambiguity: French Envoy's Mission, Lebanese Politics, and the Ongoing Regional Crisis
France's Le Drian fails to break Lebanese deadlock
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30

French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-30

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-30

Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Le Drian meets Army Commander: Discussions on Lebanon's situation and southern developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:39

Navigating Ambiguity: French Envoy's Mission, Lebanese Politics, and the Ongoing Regional Crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-02

France's Le Drian fails to break Lebanese deadlock

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-02

Defense Minister and Maronite Patriarch clash over Army Leadership

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-01

International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

UN Denies Reports of Staff Relocation from Lebanon, Reaffirms Commitment to Operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil

LBCI
World News
2023-08-04

Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region

LBCI
World News
04:54

Lula: Brazil is able to protect its forests and increase its agricultural production

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:27

US pledges $3 billion green climate fund at COP28

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Mikati meets with France's Macron in Dubai

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:14

Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28

LBCI
World News
11:35

Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude strikes Mindanao, Philippines

LBCI
World News
12:42

Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:33

Changing tides: Israel's buffer zone plan, US diplomacy, and political shifts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More