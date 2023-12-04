Le Drian to visit Lebanon next month

2023-12-04 | 02:54
Le Drian to visit Lebanon next month
Le Drian to visit Lebanon next month

Informed sources revealed to Al-Joumhouria that the visit of the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is expected to return to Lebanon next month, did not yield any results regarding the agenda he brought to discuss with officials, leaders, and parliamentary blocs.

This article was initially published in, translated from, the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria.

Al-Joumhouria also learned that Le Drian heard harsh criticisms from some of those he met regarding the French president's biased positions toward Israel in its war on Gaza. This has impacted and will continue to impact France's role and interests in Lebanon and all Arab and foreign countries sympathetic to the Palestinian cause.

