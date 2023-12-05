French intelligence director in Beirut with five other officials

2023-12-05 | 03:36
French intelligence director in Beirut with five other officials
2min
French intelligence director in Beirut with five other officials

Prominent sources revealed that Director of French intelligence, Bernard Emie, along with five officials, are reportedly in Beirut on a secret visit and are expected to leave today.

The purpose of their visit remains undisclosed, and it is unclear whether they met with a security, diplomatic, or political sides. Speculations suggest that Emie's mission may be a continuation of Foreign Minister Le Drian's tour.

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar.

Despite the secrecy surrounding the visit, sources estimate that the director of intelligence delivered a similar message, especially considering recent reports from Israeli media revealing Paris's efforts against Hezbollah.

Sources also recalled Le Drian's statements in Beirut, emphasizing that "Lebanese authorities must implement Resolution 1701," threatening to enforce it through Security Council amendments or resorting to Chapter VII to impose it and establish a 30-kilometer buffer zone.

Additionally, sources told "al-Akhbar" newspaper that the French officials provided details without presenting a clear plan regarding the type or extent of Hezbollah's presence south of the Litani River. Instead, they discussed some ideas, highlighting France's diplomatic efforts in implementing the resolution, given its role in crafting it in 2006.

France

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

