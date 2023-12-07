News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
Press Highlights
2023-12-07 | 00:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
A new French security delegation is set to visit Beirut in the next two days, following the recent visit by French Intelligence Chief Bernard Émié. Meetings have been scheduled for the delegation, with officials requested for discussions.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Annahar.
According to sources, despite the high tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, French President Emmanuel Macron may visit the French forces operating within the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission during the Christmas period. Macron traditionally visits French forces deployed abroad during Christmas, and Lebanon is among the potential destinations.
However, the final decision has not been made, and there are other candidate countries for his visit.
Regarding the current situation along the Lebanese-Israeli border, Paris holds Hezbollah responsible for the attacks from Lebanon on Israel, not Hamas. Senior French officials who visited Lebanon for this purpose have conveyed messages to Hezbollah through various French channels.
The recurring message emphasizes that Hezbollah should cease firing toward Israel, as France considers it a violation of Resolution 1701, asserting that Hezbollah should not possess heavy weapons south of the Litani River.
Presently, Hezbollah has a stockpile of significant weapons in southern Lebanon, including missiles and heavy armaments.
Paris notes that Israel is currently targeting the destruction of Hamas's weapons arsenal in Gaza, and it is unlikely to leave Hezbollah's arsenal intact in Lebanon as it is in the south of Litani.
Paris believes that if the Lebanese and Hezbollah fail to comprehend this, a catastrophe threatening the country is imminent. This is the essence of all the French messages directed towards Hezbollah and Lebanese officials.
Macron's visit to the French forces in Lebanon has yet to be finalized.
Nonetheless, the French President has previously demonstrated a willingness to take risks for the stability and security of Lebanon.
Paris also reiterated that the deteriorating internal situation, marked by a presidential vacuum and without an Army Commander or Central Bank governor, necessitates the extension of the Army Commander's tenure for the country's security. This is the conviction of French diplomacy.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
French
Macron
South
Lebanon
Heightened
Tensions
Next
French envoy Le Drian's surprise visit to Lebanon amidst Al-Aqsa Flood developments
Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-06
French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders
Press Highlights
2023-12-06
French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28
UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28
UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21
Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21
Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:05
Sources to Al-Anbaa: Bkerke's relationship with Hezbollah is not severed
Press Highlights
02:05
Sources to Al-Anbaa: Bkerke's relationship with Hezbollah is not severed
0
Press Highlights
01:51
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
Press Highlights
01:51
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
0
Press Highlights
01:29
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
Press Highlights
01:29
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
0
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:03
Regional Spokesperson for the US Department of State to LBCI: There is no link between border demarcation negotiations and the situation with Israel
Lebanon News
04:03
Regional Spokesperson for the US Department of State to LBCI: There is no link between border demarcation negotiations and the situation with Israel
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-06
Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition
Variety and Tech
2023-12-06
Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-06
French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders
Press Highlights
2023-12-06
French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders
0
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Palestinian Health Minister: 260 dead and 3,200 injured in West Bank since October 7
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Palestinian Health Minister: 260 dead and 3,200 injured in West Bank since October 7
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:51
Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:01
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
Lebanon News
08:01
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
3
Lebanon News
10:33
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
10:33
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik
4
Press Highlights
00:24
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
Press Highlights
00:24
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
5
Lebanon News
11:07
Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive
Lebanon News
11:07
Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages
7
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
8
Middle East News
12:34
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
Middle East News
12:34
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More