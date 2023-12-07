Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?





This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Annahar. A new French security delegation is set to visit Beirut in the next two days, following the recent visit by French Intelligence Chief Bernard Émié. Meetings have been scheduled for the delegation, with officials requested for discussions.

According to sources, despite the high tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, French President Emmanuel Macron may visit the French forces operating within the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission during the Christmas period. Macron traditionally visits French forces deployed abroad during Christmas, and Lebanon is among the potential destinations.



However, the final decision has not been made, and there are other candidate countries for his visit.



Regarding the current situation along the Lebanese-Israeli border, Paris holds Hezbollah responsible for the attacks from Lebanon on Israel, not Hamas. Senior French officials who visited Lebanon for this purpose have conveyed messages to Hezbollah through various French channels.



The recurring message emphasizes that Hezbollah should cease firing toward Israel, as France considers it a violation of Resolution 1701, asserting that Hezbollah should not possess heavy weapons south of the Litani River.



Presently, Hezbollah has a stockpile of significant weapons in southern Lebanon, including missiles and heavy armaments.



Paris notes that Israel is currently targeting the destruction of Hamas's weapons arsenal in Gaza, and it is unlikely to leave Hezbollah's arsenal intact in Lebanon as it is in the south of Litani.



Paris believes that if the Lebanese and Hezbollah fail to comprehend this, a catastrophe threatening the country is imminent. This is the essence of all the French messages directed towards Hezbollah and Lebanese officials.



Macron's visit to the French forces in Lebanon has yet to be finalized.



Nonetheless, the French President has previously demonstrated a willingness to take risks for the stability and security of Lebanon.



Paris also reiterated that the deteriorating internal situation, marked by a presidential vacuum and without an Army Commander or Central Bank governor, necessitates the extension of the Army Commander's tenure for the country's security. This is the conviction of French diplomacy.