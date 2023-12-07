New dollar tax on household waste

After four years of enduring the financial and banking crisis, the Cabinet has discovered that the revenues of the independent municipal fund are insufficient for municipalities to cover solid waste management.



The Cabinet has decided to impose a new tax in US dollars on Lebanese citizens under the label of "Household Waste Collection Tax."

According to "Al-Akhbar" newspaper, the new tax will not be implemented immediately. Legislation in the Parliament is required, as its collection necessitates amending Law No. 80 related to the "Integrated Management of Solid Waste," along with adding a sixth item to the sources of funding for waste treatment.



The new tax cost is estimated to be $12 monthly for residential apartments, depending on their size and the municipality they belong to, without any impact on their value based on the number of residents.