France prepares for Hochstein's mission

2023-12-07 | 01:29
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
0min
France prepares for Hochstein's mission

France is actively preparing for the mission of the US envoy Amos Hochstein to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in exchange for the withdrawal from Kfarchouba, Al-Ghajar, and the Shebaa Farms.
 
 
It is actively engaging as a partner in this settlement and striving for its success, according to sources from "Nidaa Al-Watan" newspaper.

