Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps

Press Highlights
2023-12-07 | 01:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps

The announcement of the establishment of the Al-Aqsa Flood vanguard by Hamas in Lebanon has stirred controversy and largely received negative reactions.

Despite Palestinian movements issuing clarifications and denying any intention to militarize the Palestinian camps, the timing of Hamas's announcement was deemed inappropriate.
 
 
Lebanese sources pointed out that Hamas made a mistake in the timing of announcing the establishment of the Al-Aqsa Flood vanguard.

While the majority of Lebanese people support Hamas in resisting the Israeli aggression in Gaza, some express concerns about its involvement, with the cover of "Hezbollah," in the heated confrontation with Israel in southern Lebanon.

The same sources affirmed to "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" that Hamas's announcement raised concerns among the Lebanese, fearing the movement's intention to expand its influence in the camps and create a separate entity within the Lebanese state.

It has been learned that the Intelligence Directorate of the Lebanese Army has reached out to the Hamas leadership for clarification regarding the motives behind this move. It was clarified that Hamas has no intention of imparting any military or security character to the formation of these vanguards.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Middle East News

Hamas

Vanguard

Lebanon

Expand

Influence

Camps

LBCI Next
Sources to Al-Anbaa: Bkerke's relationship with Hezbollah is not severed
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-05

Shanaa to LBCI: Al- Aqsa Flood vanguard is a Palestinian popular framework affiliated with Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-25

Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: It is as if those who arranged the truce wanted it to be extended

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:05

Sources to Al-Anbaa: Bkerke's relationship with Hezbollah is not severed

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

France prepares for Hochstein's mission

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

New dollar tax on household waste

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

French envoy Le Drian's surprise visit to Lebanon amidst Al-Aqsa Flood developments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Regional Spokesperson for the US Department of State to LBCI: There is no link between border demarcation negotiations and the situation with Israel

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-06

Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-06

French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

Palestinian Health Minister: 260 dead and 3,200 injured in West Bank since October 7

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

New dollar tax on household waste

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More