Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps

The announcement of the establishment of the Al-Aqsa Flood vanguard by Hamas in Lebanon has stirred controversy and largely received negative reactions.



Despite Palestinian movements issuing clarifications and denying any intention to militarize the Palestinian camps, the timing of Hamas's announcement was deemed inappropriate.

Lebanese sources pointed out that Hamas made a mistake in the timing of announcing the establishment of the Al-Aqsa Flood vanguard.While the majority of Lebanese people support Hamas in resisting the Israeli aggression in Gaza, some express concerns about its involvement, with the cover of "Hezbollah," in the heated confrontation with Israel in southern Lebanon.The same sources affirmed to "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" that Hamas's announcement raised concerns among the Lebanese, fearing the movement's intention to expand its influence in the camps and create a separate entity within the Lebanese state.It has been learned that the Intelligence Directorate of the Lebanese Army has reached out to the Hamas leadership for clarification regarding the motives behind this move. It was clarified that Hamas has no intention of imparting any military or security character to the formation of these vanguards.