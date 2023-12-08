



This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

The participation in the upcoming parliamentary session, called by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri next week, is deemed a session carrying a "crucial and urgent item that cannot be delayed," according to sources from the Lebanese Forces party.As for the Kataeb party, it has not yet provided a decisive stance. Kataeb party sources told "Al-Akhbar" that the priority is for an extension through the government, a constitutional matter available in times of war. If the government fails to do so, they state, "we will pray for it when we reach that point."

This stance is also reflected among Change MPs, some of whom (like MPs Marc Daou, Waddah Sadek, and Michel Douaihy) lean towards not attending the legislative session "in compliance with the constitution," according to Daou.



MP Melhem Khalaf also refuses legislation in the absence of a president. Meanwhile, MP Ibrahim Mneimneh told "Al-Akhbar" that he has not made a decision yet, noting that he is part of a group that includes MPs Paula Yacoubian, Najat Aoun, Yassin Yassin, and Firas Hamdan.



On the other hand, MP Elias Bou Saab does not object to attendance, while the positions of MPs Cynthia Zarazir and Halima Kaakour have not yet been clarified.



On the party front, it is confirmed that MPs from the Amal Movement, Hezbollah, the Progressive Socialist Party, and independent Sunni MPs will attend amid the boycott by the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).