Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority

In a meeting between the US envoy Amos Hochstein and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab, held in Dubai, it was conveyed that the UN Resolution 1701 is not currently under consideration for amendment.

Bou Saab stated to "Al-Joumhouria," "I met Hochstein in a lengthy meeting, and the discussion led to an understanding that any talk of a comprehensive solution ensuring stability on the borders cannot take place before a ceasefire is achieved."