Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army

A French diplomatic source revealed that Paris has frozen aid intended for the Lebanese army in an effort to pressure Lebanese politicians to prevent a vacuum at the pinnacle of the military institution as the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun approaches retirement next month.



The source told "Asharq al-Awsat" newspaper that France senses a significant threat looming over Lebanon.

The same source also clarified that France will not intervene in how to prevent the vacuum, whether by extending the term of General Joseph Aoun or by filling the vacuum in the General Staff that could replace the army commander.