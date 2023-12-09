Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army

Press Highlights
2023-12-09 | 01:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army

A French diplomatic source revealed that Paris has frozen aid intended for the Lebanese army in an effort to pressure Lebanese politicians to prevent a vacuum at the pinnacle of the military institution as the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun approaches retirement next month.

The source told "Asharq al-Awsat" newspaper that France senses a significant threat looming over Lebanon.
 
The same source also clarified that France will not intervene in how to prevent the vacuum, whether by extending the term of General Joseph Aoun or by filling the vacuum in the General Staff that could replace the army commander.
 

Press Highlights

France

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

LAF

LBCI Next
United States Exerted Serious Pressure to Prevent Expansion of War To Lebanon
Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-29

France’s Le Drian meets with Lebanese Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

France and Saudi Arabia join efforts for Lebanon’s stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-14

France calls on Lebanon, Hezbollah to 'remain out of the conflict'

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

United States Exerted Serious Pressure to Prevent Expansion of War To Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

United States Exerted Serious Pressure to Prevent Expansion of War To Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-08

Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-08

Who will participate in the Army Commander's extension session?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Director of Revenues and TVA at Finance Ministry to LBCI: Gov's intention to ease burden on citizens

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-04

Mikati arrives in Egypt to meet with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli artillery shelling hits Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar, civilian injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
World News
06:52

Putin to run for president again in 2024 elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:00

Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More