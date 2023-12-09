United States Exerted Serious Pressure to Prevent Expansion of War To Lebanon

Diplomatic sources revealed to "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper that the United States exerted serious pressure to prevent the expansion of the war to Lebanon, and Israel yielded to these pressures.

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria. However, Washington remains concerned that Hezbollah might exploit this situation to wage war and escalate against the Israeli army, increasing the likelihood of direct repercussions on Lebanon through widespread confrontations.