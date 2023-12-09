United States Exerted Serious Pressure to Prevent Expansion of War To Lebanon

Press Highlights
2023-12-09 | 01:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
United States Exerted Serious Pressure to Prevent Expansion of War To Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
United States Exerted Serious Pressure to Prevent Expansion of War To Lebanon

Diplomatic sources revealed to "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper that the United States exerted serious pressure to prevent the expansion of the war to Lebanon, and Israel yielded to these pressures. 
 
However, Washington remains concerned that Hezbollah might exploit this situation to wage war and escalate against the Israeli army, increasing the likelihood of direct repercussions on Lebanon through widespread confrontations.
 

Press Highlights

US

Lebanon

Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-05

Continuous commitment: Egyptian ambassador's pledge to Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-02

Lebanon's Mikati addresses climate-conflict nexus at COP28, thanks UAE for support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30

French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Le Drian meets Army Commander: Discussions on Lebanon's situation and southern developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:00

Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-08

Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-08

Who will participate in the Army Commander's extension session?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Director of Revenues and TVA at Finance Ministry to LBCI: Gov's intention to ease burden on citizens

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-04

Mikati arrives in Egypt to meet with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli artillery shelling hits Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar, civilian injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
World News
06:52

Putin to run for president again in 2024 elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:00

Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More