Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation

Press Highlights
2023-12-10 | 00:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon &#39;gears up&#39; for key decision on Army Commander&#39;s term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation

On the agenda of the intense political files in the coming days, attention is directed towards extending the term for the Army Commander General, Joseph Aoun.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa. 

The matter has undergone thorough legal and political review before reaching the Nejmeh Square, the location of the Lebanese Parliament, where its "Bureau" will convene on Monday, paving the way for the "General Assembly" meeting scheduled for Thursday, the 14th of this month. 

According to what informed sources told Al Anbaa, among the MPs supporting the extension, some fear repeating the "game of withdrawal" from the parliamentary session scheduled for next Thursday following the passage of other law proposals, similar to what happened during the presidential election rounds. 

However, these sources express confidence in the session "management" by Speaker Nabih Berri, simultaneously warning of the consequences of the internal situation in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Najib Mikati is leaving for Geneva on a three-day visit to participate in a conference on Syrian refugees. 

During the conference, he will deliver a speech on behalf of Lebanon, aiming to alleviate the pressure on host countries, enhance refugees' "self-reliance," expand access to third countries, and support conditions in the countries of origin for a safe and dignified return.

On another note, Lebanese parliamentary sources considered France's vote in the UN Security Council in favor of a resolution to ceasefire in Gaza, presented by the United Arab Emirates and hindered by US veto, an opportunity for the French security-diplomatic delegation advocating for the implementation of Resolution 1701. 

This delegation found "receptive ears" among most of the political parties they met in Lebanon following the rejection faced by French President Emmanuel Macron's pro-Israel stance in Gaza.

The French delegation met the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and government sources clarified to Al Anbaa that the visit is part of a mission covering the region's countries, commissioned by the French government, to urge Lebanon to take essential steps to expedite stability in the south. 

The delegation, including the Director General of Political and Security Affairs of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Frédéric Mondoloni, and the Director-General for International Relations and Strategy in the French Ministry of Armed Forces, Alice Rufo, also met Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, who welcomed the effort aimed at the full implementation of Resolution 1701. 

He noted that Israeli violations of this resolution have exceeded 30,000 since 2006, and these Israeli "encroachments" on the Lebanese border must stop.

The French delegation also met with the Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, in the presence of the French Ambassador, Hervé Magro. 

The delegation emphasized the importance of the role of the Lebanese army in preserving Lebanon's security and stability. At the same time, General Aoun thanked France for its continuous support of the military institution. 

It is worth mentioning that France recently suspended aid allocated to the Lebanese army to exert pressure on Lebanese politicians to prevent a vacuum in the leadership of the military institution, as the army commander approaches retirement on January 10th next year. 

French diplomatic sources expect Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to visit Beirut next week.

The French delegation that visited Israel also expressed its concern about the potential recurrence of Hamas' experience in breaching the Gaza envelope in southern Lebanon and through the Radwan Force affiliated with Hezbollah, according to "Nidaa Al-Watan" newspaper, which responded to the French interest in implementing Resolution 1701 to a similar Israeli concern.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Army Commander

General Joseph Aoun

Lebanese

Parliament

French

Delegation

Stability

Resolution 1701

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Geneva

Syrian

Refugees

UN

Security Council

Ceasefire

Gaza

United Arab Emirates

US

Veto

Emmanuel Macron

Israel

Violations

Border

Retirement

Catherine Colonna

Hamas

Radwan Force

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil
United States Exerted Serious Pressure to Prevent Expansion of War To Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-19

China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Humanitarian concerns: Arab nations condemn US veto on UN Gaza Resolution calling for ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-12-09

US Vetoes UN Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza Conflict Amid Rising Humanitarian Crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-09

United States Exerted Serious Pressure to Prevent Expansion of War To Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-09

Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-09

Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-26

Iran's Raisi speaks to Putin, expresses 'full support': Kremlin

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-27

Israel says Musk agrees not to activate Starlink over Gaza without approval

LBCI
World News
2023-08-25

Putin issues decree mandating oath for armed group members

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades report death of Israeli soldier Sa’ar Baruch in failed rescue attempt by the Israeli army

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

Hamas: Israel's perception of the possibility of freeing its hostages through uncalculated adventures reaffirms its indifference to their lives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Houthi threats: Israel and the UAE explore alternative maritime route

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil

LBCI
Middle East News
01:38

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More